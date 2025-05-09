Kurukshetra Leads the Way in Natural Farming: MP Naveen Jindal

Jindal Steel & Power Limited

Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], May 9: Kurukshetra is emerging as a national model for natural farming, said Member of Parliament Shri Naveen Jindal at the inauguration of the three-day Agro-Tech Exhibition and Startup Conclave at Kurukshetra University. Held under the National Mission on Natural Farming, the conclave aims to accelerate sustainable agricultural practices through innovation and awareness.

Addressing a packed auditorium of farmers, startups, and agricultural experts, Shri Jindal emphasised that Kurukshetra's sacred legacy is now guiding the future of chemical-free farming. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with guidance from Acharya Devvrat and Padma Shri Dr. Hariom, the movement for natural farming is gaining nationwide momentum," he said.

Highlighting government initiatives to increase farmers' income, he urged farmers to take proactive steps towards adopting natural methods that enhance soil health, conserve water, and ensure safe, high-value produce. "Natural products are not only healthier but also command premium prices in the market," he noted.

The event showcased agri-tech innovations by startups and progressive farmers organized by Naveen Jindal Foundation in coordination with IRMA-ISEED. Shri Jindal encouraged farmers to begin small and scale gradually, making natural farming a household norm. "This conclave should mark a turning point for sustainable farming across India," he said.

Next Steps for Livestock and Youth Empowerment

Shri Jindal announced upcoming programs for livestock owners and youth, stressing the need to document livestock lineage to improve productivity and resilience in animal husbandry.

On National Security

Referring to Operation Sindoor, he expressed pride in India's armed forces and leadership, stating, "India will not remain silent against attacks on innocents. Our commitment to peace will never mean compromising on security."

Rs2,481 Crore Push for Natural Farming

Padma Shri Dr. Hariom shared insights on the Rs2,481 crore scheme under the National Mission on Natural Farming. Citing scientific research, he warned of the declining nutritional value of staple crops and rising chemical contamination in Haryana's groundwater. He lauded Shri Jindal's proactive advocacy for natural farming in Parliament and at the grassroots level.

The event was attended by Pundri MLA Satpal Jamba, BJP District President Tejinder Singh Goldy, Padma Shri Dr. Hariom, senior officials, and local leaders.

The conclave sets the stage for a greener, healthier, and more self-reliant agricultural future rooted in tradition, powered by innovation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Jindal Steel & Power Limited.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor