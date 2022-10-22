Kushal Chakraborty to launch Air ticket and hotel booking website ‘onlineSavaari.Com’ on the auspicious day of Diwali

New Delhi (India), October 22: Airline and hotel booking website ‘onlineSavaari.Com‘ is about to be launched on the auspicious occasion of Diwali on 24th October, 2022. Through this website you can book your air tickets for national and international flights and book hotels on discounted rates and avail many other benefits too.

Customers can find cheap air tickets to any of their favourite destinations. The website will also provide cancellation protection on domestic flights. Apart from this there are other benefits like fare drop protection, same day cancellation protection and other benefits related to international bookings will also be passed on to the customers.

Talking about ‘onlineSavaari.Com’, the founder and CEO of the website Kushal Chakraborty said, “onlineSavaari.Com has 3 kind of business models – One is B2B through which any travel agent from his or her account can do bulk booking on discounted rates on offer. Another business model is for corporates who can book air tickets with all kind of corporate benefits provided by the company at the time of the booking. There is one more air ticket model which is called as B2C model which is also known as business to customer model. Under this model the normal customers can directly login and book their tickets and get available facilities on the given day.”

Any One can also book hotels from budget, mid-range, five star to boutique properties all across India. With efficient and easy payment method options available, one can opt for flexi stay, pay directly at the hotel with guaranteed luxurious amenities.

Notably, for now the customers will only be able to book air tickets and hotel booking services will be available later once the app is launched next month. The company is soon going to launch the app with the same name which will then easily allow all the customers to book air tickets as well as hotel rooms through the said app.

Vishal Bharatkar, partner of ‘onlineSavaari.Com’ informs that on the onset of every festive season, an upcoming long weekend or a gazetted holiday, customers will get attractive deals on flights and hotels which can be in the form of cash back offers to promo code discounts.

Talking about the customer service provided by ‘onlineSavaari.Com, one of the director of the company, Sharmistha Biswas said that the customer service team of ‘onlineSavaari.Com’ will take care of all the need of the customers and support them before, during and after the booking of air tickets and hotel rooms.

