"Kutch Express" New Gujarati Film is all set to win audiences on 6th January 2023

The makers of successful Gujarati film "Golkeri" are all set to woo the audiences yet again with their upcoming release "Kutch Express" on 6th Jan 2023.

Starring talented and dynamic actors like Ratna Pathak Shah, Manasi Parekh, Darsheel Safary, Dharmendra Gohil, Viraf Patel, Heena Varde the film "Kutch Express" promises to be a delightful watch.

Decked with a bouquet of emotions, the movie is a blend of a delightful storyline, dialogues and performances. The gist of the story revolves around how the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step and explores love and life through its characters played by supremely talented actors like Ratna Pathak shah, Manasi Parekh, Dharmendra gohil among others.

Fans have been showering immense love and showcasing their excitement to watch the movie on the big screen since the poster release.

Produced under the banner of Soul Sutra by Manasi and ParthivGohil, directed by Viral Shah and with Sachin Jigar helming music, the team of "Kutch Express" has attempted to bring cinematic brilliance to your screens with sheer dedication, creativity and passion and to give a fresh and modern outlook to Gujarati cinema.

