Kuwait's Jazeera Airways partners with TCS for AI-led transformation, better customer experience

New Delhi [India], May 3 : IT services major Tata Consultancy Services has partnered with Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's low-cost carrier, to implement a cutting-edge digital ecosystem that supports scale, personalised customer experience, and revenue diversification.

Jazeera Airways serves over 60+ destinations across the Middle East, Central & South Asia, as well as Europe. Since its launch in April 2004, as the first privately owned airline in the Middle East, it has grown to serve over 5 million passengers.

As it completes 20 years of its operations, Jazeera Airways is embarking on the next phase of its growth by reimagining its digital ecosystem.

The company said in its exchange filing that TCS will lead this transformation by modernising the airline's website, native mobile applications, and AI-powered conversational chatbot.

Leveraging its AI-native approach, TCS will deliver the program end-to-end, bringing its capabilities in product management, user experience design, architecture, agile development, integration, testing, and ongoing enhancements to reimagine how passengers interact with the airline at every stage of their journey.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways, said, "Together, we are building a future-ready platform that aligns with our growth aspirations, customer centric strategy, and commitment to operational excellence."

Through this transformation, TCS will power the airline's efforts to implement a cutting-edge digital foundation that supports scale, personalisation, and revenue diversification, the filing added.

TCS' solutions will feature a set of integrated digital applications designed to deliver faster, more contextual, and connected interactions.

This includes a retail-driven ancillary platform, an intelligent offer engine to drive upsell and cross-sell opportunities, a 'Customer 360° Insights Hub' to enable personalisation at scale and a generative AI-powered digital assistant to support customers across platforms.

The transformation will also introduce a unified multi-currency payment gateway and targeted promotional engine to boost direct bookings. In addition, a tailored group booking platforman industry- leading capabilitywill streamline complex bookings and deliver a modern, intuitive user experience.

K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS, said, "By combining our expertise in aviation with our capabilities in agentic AI, engineering practices, and AI-native solutions, TCS will enable the development of intelligent, intuitive, and scalable digital channels for the airlines."

The company further added in the filing that partnership also reaffirms TCS' position as a digital transformation partner of choice in the MEA region, where the IT major has had a strong presence for over three decades.

With operations in nine countries across MEA, TCS serves more than 150 customers regionally, across industries including manufacturing, healthcare, retail, media, BFSI and CPG. TCS has also been recognised as a Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute for eight consecutive years in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor