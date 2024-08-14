KVIC Chairman urges nation to support 'Har Ghar Tiranga' by purchasing special Khadi tricolours at Rs 198

By Shivanii Sharma

New Delhi [India], August 14 : As the nation prepares to celebrate its 78th Independence Day, Manoj Kumar Goel, Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), has made a heartfelt appeal to citizens to participate in the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign by purchasing special Khadi tricolours available at all Khadi stores, priced at Rs 198.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Goel discussed the evolution of the campaign since its inception. He stated, "Under the leadership of our respected Prime Minister, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was launched two years ago, and I am pleased to share that over the past two years, this campaign has become a national festival, with Khadi playing a significant role in it."

He continued, "This year, we have introduced special Khadi tricolours for citizens, priced at Rs 198. I urge everyone to support our Prime Minister's initiative by visiting our Khadi stores and purchasing these flags."

Goel emphasised that these flags symbolise the nation's heritage and self-reliance, and urged citizens to embrace the campaign by purchasing Khadi flags.

The campaign not only celebrates India's independence but also reinforces the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, who championed Khadi as a symbol of self-sufficiency and national pride.

Goel expressed pride in Khadi's continued success, noting that KVIC has ensured the availability of Khadi tricolours at all its outlets nationwide as August 15 approaches.

This initiative aligns with the broader goal of making Khadi an integral part of every Indian household, reinforcing the spirit of nationalism and self-reliance.

As India prepares to celebrate Independence Day, the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, with its focus on Khadi, is set to become a powerful symbol of unity and pride, reflecting the nation's journey towards a prosperous and self-sufficient future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor