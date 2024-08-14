KVIC promoting local Artisans, created over 10 lakh jobs last year: Chairman Manoj Goel

New Delhi [India], August 14 : Manoj Kumar Goel, Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) revealed that KVIC has created over 10 lakh jobs across India in the last financial year.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Goel said, "The Khadi and Village Industries Commission provided employment to a significant number of people in the last financial year. The fact that we have given employment to 10 lakh 17 thousand people demonstrates how, with the support and strength of the Prime Minister and the ministry, we have worked on this initiative."

He further elaborated on KVIC's commitment to supporting artisans and stated, "In our department, there are 5 lakh artisans, where 80 per cent of the employees are women, we have increased their wages by over 225 per cent in the past ten years. These employment figures highlight our success under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi."

Under the Prime Minister's leadership, KVIC has focused on providing benefits directly to local artisans through various initiatives, including the provision of margin money, which is transferred directly to their accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). This approach ensures that the financial support reaches those who need it most, fostering sustainable development in rural areas.

Goel stated, "Under the leadership of the Prime Minister and with the support of the ministry, we are providing benefits to local artisans. Our local artisans are collaborating with our department to advance our programs and produce our products. We also provide incentives to them, referred to as margin money, which is transferred to their accounts through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer)."

KVIC is also expanding its efforts in village industries, introducing new verticals to promote growth in this sector.

Goel emphasised, "We have new verticals in the village industry. We are developing new verticals within our department to promote village industries. Under our employment generation program, there are about 9.5 lakh units across the country, employing over 80 lakh people. We are also focusing on marketing and advancing this sector rapidly."

Goel also highlighted the broader impact of KVIC's work on poverty alleviation. He referred to a recent NITI Aayog report and said, "As you may have seen, recently the NITI Aayog reported that over 20 crore people have risen above poverty in recent years. On the last Handloom Day, the Prime Minister highlighted the significant role Khadi has played in this achievement, showing its impact on lifting people out of poverty. KVIC has played a significant role in helping people rise above the poverty line."

KVIC's efforts aim to equip young people with the tools they need to contribute to and benefit from the growth of village industries.

"I believe that we are working towards employment, focusing on job creation, and advancing village industries. We are actively involved in various verticals such as pottery machines, honey-making machines, and craft machines. We continuously work in these areas and also run training centers across the country to provide skills to the youth", stated Goel.

In alignment with the vision of "Naye Bharat ki Nayi Khadi" (New Khadi of New India), KVIC has created an e-marketplace to make Khadi products more accessible and appealing to the youth.

Promoting the fabric as a symbol of modern India, Goel said, "We have created an e-marketplace to advance the Naye bhaarat ki Nayi Khaadi (new Khadi of New India). We want to ensure that Khadi is easily available, both online and offline. To promote the new India, we are making our Khadi products available through online marketplaces for the youth."

To further this vision, KVIC has collaborated with Digital India Corporation to leverage technology and present Khadi in innovative ways.

Goel stated, "Recently, we have collaborated with Digital India Corporation to align with future demands and present Khadi in new ways using technology. Additionally, last year, We have opened a new store at IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) to showcase the new Khadi of the new India. We have made efforts in this direction with new packaging, branding, marketing, and publicity. We have worked on improving the quality of our products. We have also signed a MoU with the Quality Council of India (QCI) to ensure that we have scientific data on how Khadi is sustainable."

KVIC's commitment to innovation extends to its collaboration with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), where they have established a Center of Excellence for Khadi.

He said, "We have also signed an MOU with NIFT (National Institute of Fashion Technology) to establish a Center of Excellence for Khadi. This center will enable experts to work with us to enhance our plans and make Khadi more appealing for the youth in our colleges. We are focusing on incorporating new designs by collaborating with new designers, which is why I mentioned the establishment of the Center of Excellence."

He added, "We have established a Center of Excellence within NIFT (National Institute of Fashion Technology) across the country. These centers are currently operational in various locations, including Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. We are working with our Khadi Institutions (KI) to align our new offerings with market preferences, such as what designs, color combinations, labeling, packaging, and branding appeal to the youth. Our goal is to advance in line with the preferences of the youth as guided by our Prime Minister."

