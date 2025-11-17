KVS Castings Limited Reports Steady H1 FY26 Result - Revenue at INR 2,390.61 Lakhs | EBITDA Up 40.99% YoY | PAT Rises 42.52% YoY

PNN

Kashipur (Uttarakhand) [India], November 17: KVS Castings Limited (BSE SME: KVSCASTING | INE163701019), a leading manufacturer of high-quality ferrous castings specialising in Cast Iron and Ductile Iron components, has announced its unaudited financial results for H1 FY26.

H1 FY26 Key Highlights

* Railway Sector: Expanding into railway modernisation with precision-engineered wagon components and structural steel solutions.

* Defence Sector: Advancing defence indigenisation through the manufacture of 81mm artillery shells, strengthening India's self-reliance.

* Enhancing Production Capacity & Automation: Upgrading Unit-02 facility with advanced machinery to automate operations and boost monthly production capacity from 600 to 1,000 metric tons while ensuring efficiency and quality.

* Technological Integration in Casting Processes: Adopting advanced casting technologies, including CAD/CAM/CAE tools and CNC/VMC machines, to enhance precision and reduce manual intervention.

* Expanding OEM Partnerships: Strengthening existing collaborations and forging new partnerships across automotive, railway, tractor, and defence sectors to accelerate growth.

Commenting on the company's performance in H1 FY26, Mr. Arpan Jindal, Managing Director of KVS Castings Limited, said, "We are pleased to report a strong half-year performance in FY26, driven by consistent execution, operational discipline, and our customer-centric approach.

During H1 FY26, our consolidated revenue stood at ₹2,390.61 lakhs. Our EBITDA rose 40.99% YoY to ₹549.21 lakhs, with margins expanding to 22.97%, underscoring improved operating leverage and cost efficiencies. PAT increased by 42.52% YoY to ₹369.42 lakhs, translating into a PAT margin of 15.45%, supported by an enhanced project mix and improved manufacturing efficiency.

We are now advancing into our next growth phase with the planned upgrade of Unit-02 to enhance capacity, automation, and precision through advanced casting technologies. Our strategic entry into the railway and defence sectors marks an important step toward diversification and aligns with India's self-reliance vision.

The net proceeds from our IPO will be deployed toward capital expenditure and general corporate purposes, further strengthening our operational capabilities. We remain focused on driving sustainable growth through innovation, efficiency, and deeper partnerships with OEMs across key industries."

About KVS Castings Limited

KVS Castings Limited, the Foundry Division of the KVS Premier Group, is a leading manufacturer of high-quality ferrous castings, specializing in Cast Iron and Ductile Iron components. The Company offers comprehensive, end-to-end casting solutions under one roof from design to finished products, serving a diverse range of industries, including automobiles, railways, heavy machinery, energy, infrastructure, and agricultural equipment.

With a robust product portfolio of over 150 precision-engineered components such as suspension brackets, brake drums, gearbox housings, pump bodies, and oil filters, KVS Castings is recognized for its commitment to quality and innovation. The Company is accredited with IATF 16949:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 certifications and is approved by RDSO (Research Designs and Standards Organisation, Ministry of Railways).

Driven by engineering excellence, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and strong customer partnerships, KVS Castings continues to strengthen its position as a trusted casting solutions provider across domestic and international markets.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor