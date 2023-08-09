L-Ascorbic Acid: A Potent Ingredient For Healthy & Brightening Skin 

When we skincare, often overlook the fact that the skin is an intelligent organ. It’s a self-sufficient defence and regulatory organ that reacts, repairs and heals itself. Good skincare is one which supports the skin’s natural functions, and Ozone Signature does just that by making skincare that works! – Sanchi Sehgal (Founder Ozone Signature)

Are you looking for a natural and effective way to keep your skin healthy, glowing and youthful? Then look no further than L-Ascorbic Acid! This naturally occurring substance has been used in skincare products for centuries and is one of the best ingredients to help reduce the signs of ageing and maintain healthy skin.

L-Ascorbic acid is a type of Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) commercially available in natural and synthetic forms. It is an essential nutrient for humans, and it helps protect our bodies from the harmful effects of free radicals and other environmental toxins. It is also involved in the synthesis of collagen, which is important for healthy skin, bones, and muscle tissues. Due to its antioxidant properties, it may also help protect the skin against multiple skin conditions. L-Ascorbic acid can be found naturally in fruits and vegetables such as oranges, lemons, limes, strawberries, bell peppers, and dark leafy greens.

HOW THIS POWERFUL INGREDIENT (L-ASCORBIC ACID) WORKS

L-Ascorbic Acid works by providing the skin with essential nutrients including vitamin C, amino acids, and enzymes. When applied topically, it penetrates deep into the skin, where it acts as an antioxidant, neutralizing free radicals that can cause damage to the skin cells. It also increases collagen production, which helps keep the skin looking firm and youthful. In addition, it can also act as an anti-inflammatory, reducing redness and irritation caused by sun exposure or other irritants.

THE BENEFITS OF L-ASCORBIC ACID FOR SKIN

When it comes to skincare, one of the most important ingredients to look for is L-Ascorbic Acid. This powerful antioxidant has numerous benefits for the skin, and it’s an ingredient you should include in your daily routine.

L-Ascorbic Acid is the purest form of Vitamin C, and it plays a significant role in keeping skin healthy. It’s a powerful antioxidant that helps fight free radicals (unstable molecules that can damage cells and contribute to the signs of aging). Antioxidants like L-Ascorbic Acid can help counter the effects of free radicals by neutralizing them and reducing their damaging effects on the skin.

L-Ascorbic Acid can also help protect your skin from environmental stressors like pollution and ultraviolet rays. It can help reduce inflammation and irritation and even out skin tone. It can also help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines and improve the overall texture and tone of your skin.

L-Ascorbic Acid has hydrating and antioxidant properties. It helps increase hydration levels in the skin, which can help keep it looking and feeling plump and soft. It has a high potency of reducing the appearance of dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and scarring, as well as preventing future damage.

This potent ingredient can be found in a range of skincare products. It’s best to look for products that contain a high concentration of L-Ascorbic Acid (at least 5%), as this will provide the most benefit to your skin. You should also look for products that contain other antioxidants, such as Vitamin E, as this will help protect your skin from further environmental damage.

Overall, L-Ascorbic acid is considered the most effective form of Vitamin C in skincare because of its superior potency, stability, and ability to penetrate the skin to provide antioxidant benefits.

It is a vital ingredient for any skincare product, as it treats numerous skin concerns such as free radicals, environmental stressors, dehydrated skin, appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and scarring. If you’re looking for a way to improve your skin’s health and appearance, adding L-Ascorbic Acid to your routine is a great way to do so.

SERUM C-10 WITH 10% L-ASCORBIC ACID

Serum C-10 is the ultimate enriching serum, with powerful antioxidants and essential nutrients. It combats the effects of aging and photodamage by containing 1% Ferulic Acid and 10% L-Ascorbic Acid. The effective vitamin C aids your skin’s natural regeneration process, which helps your body repair damaged skin cells. Resulting in a brighter, firmer, and more even-looking complexion. This advanced formula dissolves dead skin cells on the surface and replaces them with radiance and luminosity.

Persistent exposure to pollution and UV rays can create free radicals in the skin and cause significant damage by affecting the skin’s texture, color, elasticity, and moisture barrier. Serum C-10 has a high concentration of vitamin C that hydrates and encourages collagen production to give your skin an immediate and intensive dose of repair.

ROLE OF L-ASCORBIC ACID

L-ascorbic acid (vitamin c) plays a significant role in keeping up with skin health and promotes the differentiation of Keratinocytes (cell type of the epidermis), and decreases melanin synthesis. It boosts cell regeneration and protects against UV-included photodamage. It is safe for most skin types.

BOOSTS COLLAGEN- Vitamin C helps in building collagen. Collagen is a protein that gives our skin a plump appearance. Unfortunately, due to ageing, collagen production in our bodies is reduced, causing our skin to lose its elasticity and begin to sag. Serum C-10 acts as a natural collagen booster that improves the skin’s elasticity and firmness, keeping you looking younger.

HYDRATES- The serum reduces transepidermal water loss and helps the skin retain moisture. Water retention in the skin prevents it from becoming too dry and oily. A vitamin C serum leaves your skin hydrated, smooth, and soft.

ENHANCES THE COMPLEXION– Serum C-10 helps to enrich the skin. Harsh UV rays and pollution can make your skin look sallow, but this serum makes your skin glow. It acts as a skin-enhancing agent that gives you a natural glow and leaves your skin looking refreshed.

FIGHT-FREE RADICALS – Pollution, UV rays, and other environmental aggressors create free radicals in the skin that damage the dermis and moisture barrier. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that neutralizes free radicals and protects the skin from pollutants. Applying Serum C-10 can combat free radicals and improve the skin’s overall appearance.

We wish you healthier skin with the power of Vitamin C.

