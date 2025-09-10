L. T. Elevator Limited IPO Opens On 12th September 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: L. T. Elevator Limited, is a trusted name in the vertical transportation industry, specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of elevators, escalators, moving walkways, and associated components, has announced its plan to go public with an IPO on September 12, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 39.37 Crores.

1) Total Issue size: Up to 50,48,000 Equity Shares of ₹10 each

2) Issue Size: ₹ 39.37 Crores (At Upper Price Band)

3) Price Band - ₹ 76 - ₹ 78 Per Equity Share

4) Lot Size - 1,600 Equity Shares

Utilization Of The Net Proceeds

-Working Capital Requirements

-Investment in subsidiary Park Smart Solutions Limited, for funding of its working capital requirement

-General Corporate Purposes

Mr. Arvind Gupta, Managing Director of L. T. Elevator Limited expressed, "What started as a mission to deliver reliable elevators has grown into a trusted national brand, and with this IPO, we are ready to take L. T. Elevator into a new era of scale and opportunity.

Guided by our 'Customer First Philosophy,' we have earned strong credibility across public and private sector clients by delivering safe and innovative solutions in 25 states over the past 15 years. Through this IPO, our priority is to strengthen working capital and pursue larger opportunities across India's fast-growing infrastructure landscape.

A part of the proceeds will also support our subsidiary, Park Smart Solutions, which is rapidly scaling in the automated multi-level car parking segment. With an overall order book of over ₹20,285 lakhs, I believe L. T. Elevator is set to elevate India's urban landscape, blending engineering excellence with a vision that extends well beyond the present.

Together with my team, I remain committed to shaping the future of vertical mobility through advanced engineering, uncompromising service, and long-term value creation for our communities."

Mr. Sanjay Kumar Dubey, CEO (Investment Banking) of Horizon Management Private Limited said, " The elevator and escalator industry in India is at a pivotal juncture, driven by rapid urbanization, large-scale infrastructure development, smart city initiatives, and a growing emphasis on safety, energy efficiency, and modern mobility solutions. Rising residential and commercial construction, coupled with government investments in metros, airports, and public transport systems, is creating immense growth opportunities.

Within this dynamic landscape, L. T. Elevator has built a strong reputation over the past 15 years by delivering reliable, innovative, and customized solutions, earning the trust of both public and private sector clients. This IPO is not just about raising capitalit is about enabling the company to scale operations, expand its geographic footprint, and capitalize on emerging opportunities across the sector.

We are proud to partner with L. T. Elevator on this journey and are confident that it will continue to set new benchmarks in mobility solutions, driving efficiency, safety, and convenience across rapidly evolving urban spaces."

About The Company

L. T. Elevator Limited (LT Elevator, The Company), incorporated in 2008, is a trusted name in the vertical transportation industry, specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of elevators, escalators, moving walkways, and associated components. Positioned as a one-stop solution provider for safe vertical mobility, the Company leverages strong service orientation, engineering excellence, and technical expertise to operate across the entire value chain, delivering EPC and O&M solutions encompassing manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and annual maintenance.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, "Park Smart Solutions", LT Elevator extends its capabilities into turnkey multi-level car parking systems, offering EPC, I&C, and O&M across stack, puzzle, and aisle configurations for residential, commercial and retail projects. With a state-of-the-art facility in West Bengal with production capacity of 800 units per annum, supported by in-house R&D and quality testing labs, LT Elevator serves residential complexes, shopping malls, commercial establishments, public sector entities, and corporates.

Certified under ISO 14001:2015, LT Elevator stands by a "Customer First Philosophy," building long-standing clientele relationships, while ensuring innovation, safety, and reliability remain at the core of its operations.

In FY25, The Company Achieved a Consolidated Revenue of ₹ 5,652.14 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 1,522.83 Lakhs, & PAT of ₹ 894.34 Lakhs.

Consolidation has been done from 30.12.2024

Book Running Lead Manager - Horizon Management Private Limited

Registrar to the Issue - Cameo Corporate Services Limited

Listing On - BSE SME

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor