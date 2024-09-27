L74 Cider bags India's First Ever Gold at International Cider Challenge, London, UK

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 27: Pioneering Indian Craft Cider brand L74 Craft Cider, by Wild Harvest Brewing Pvt Ltd, has achieved a remarkable feat by securing two Gold, one Silver, and one Bronze medal at the prestigious International Cider Challenge 2024 held in London, UK. With this, L74 Craft Cider becomes the first Indian brand to win a Gold medal in a tasting category thus marking a milestone for Indian Cider Industry.

The International Cider Challenge is a globally renowned competition attracting participation from cideries and wineries worldwide. A panel of judges confer awards across categories after rigorous assessment and blind tasting. L74 Craft Cider variants were recognized for their exceptional taste and quality across different categories. L74 Craft Apple Cider won a Silver Medal under Speciality Cider Category, while L74 Craft Coffee Cider clinched Gold Medal under Flavoured Cider Category. L74 Craft Citrus Cider was awarded Bronze Medal under Flavoured Cider Category. In addition to the taste awards, L74 Craft Cider also bagged a Gold medal for its packaging and design, showcasing its commitment to creating a visually appealing and distinctive product.

Kalp Patel, Director, Wild Harvest Brewing Pvt Ltd, on behalf of the team said "These awards are a recognition of the quality of our products and the pride that our team takes in manufacturing the L74 Ciders. We are instilled with joy and a great sense of accomplishment that we get to bring a world class product to the Indian market in a relatively new category. We are also very grateful to our retail and distribution partners who took an early bet on us, these awards are a reflection of their trust in our products. L74 Craft Cider's success at the International Cider Challenge further solidifies its position as a leading craft cider brand in India. With our commitment to quality, innovation, and exceptional taste, L74 is poised to continue its journey of success and redefine the Indian cider market."

The global cider market was valued at USD 7 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2032. The market is expected to reach USD 11.40 billion by 2032. The increasing demand for hard cider will drive the growth of the global cider market, with the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India emerging as key producers.

About L74 Craft Ciders

L74 Craft Ciders is a leading Indian brand renowned for its high-quality, innovative, and award-winning craft ciders. Produced by Wild Harvest Brewing Pvt Ltd, L74 has quickly gained recognition for its commitment to using the finest ingredients and traditional cider-making techniques. L74 Craft Ciders offer a premium and enjoyable experience to its wide customer range, right from seasoned cider enthusiasts to people who are new to craft beverages.

