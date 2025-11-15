La Bella a Condor Product Shines as Platinum Sponsor at Amity Law University's Moot Court Competition & Valedictory Ceremony 2025

PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], November 15: La Bella, A Condor Product, a leading women's footwear brand renowned for its comfort, craftsmanship, and contemporary design, proudly participated as the Platinum Sponsor at Amity Law University's Moot Court Competition & Valedictory Ceremony 2025.

The three-day event brought together outstanding law students from across the region, offering them a powerful platform to showcase their advocacy skills, legal expertise, and courtroom presence. Throughout the competition, La Bella's experiential brand stall emerged as one of the key attractions, drawing significant footfall from students and visitors. The brand hosted engaging activities and fun interactions that added vibrancy and energy to the academic event, making the experience memorable for all attendees.

The Valedictory Ceremony, held on the concluding day, was honored by the presence of several eminent dignitaries, including:

* Mr Vijay Kumar Nair, Senior Partner, KNM Partners & Law Offices

* Hon'ble Mr Justice Arun K.M. Tyagi, Judicial Member, National Green Tribunal

* Hon'ble Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, Former Chief Justice, Madhya Pradesh High Court

* Dr Adish C. Aggarwala, President, International Council of Jurists

* Mr Samriddha Neupane, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

The ceremony recorded an impressive turnout of over 500 students & visitors, reflecting the success and impact of the event. During the program, Team La Bella was felicitated by Amity Law University for its valuable contribution and support as the Platinum Sponsor, marking a proud milestone for the brand.

Speaking about the association, Mr Hemaparasad, La Bella's representative, shared that the collaboration aligns with the brand's mission to empower individuals to stride forward with style and confidence. La Bella extends heartfelt appreciation to Amity Law University for the opportunity to support its talented young participants.

About La Bella, A Condor Product

La Bella, a proud Condor Footwear brand, offers stylish, comfortable footwear crafted for modern women who value elegance and everyday functionality. The brand wishes all Amity Law University participants a bright and impactful future.

For more details, please visit their website: www.labella.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor