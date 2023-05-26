La Excellence IAS Academy Achieves Remarkable Success in UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 26: La Excellence IAS Academy, a renowned and trusted institute for Civil Services Examination preparation, has once again demonstrated its commitment to excellence with exceptional results in the recently announced UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022. Over 45+ students from La Excellence IAS Academy have achieved remarkable ranks, further solidifying its position as one of the leading IAS coaching institutes in India.

Since its establishment in 2009, La Excellence IAS Academy has been dedicated to providing quality and affordable education to aspiring civil servants. With a focus on comprehensive training for all three stages of the UPSC examination, including the Preliminary Test, Mains Examination, and Personality Test, the institute has successfully guided thousands of students towards their dream careers in the Civil Services, including the prestigious IAS, IFS, IPS, and other government jobs.

La Excellence IAS Academy takes immense pride in its accomplishments and continuously strives to introduce innovative programs to benefit its students. This year, the institute has launched several unique programs aimed at providing specialized support and guidance to students.

One such program is the CORE BATCH, which caters to the needs of sincere and hardworking students. The CORE BATCH offers a special focus on these students by providing them with a free AC study hall facility available 24/7, creating an ideal environment for focused and uninterrupted study. Additionally, each student in the CORE BATCH is assigned a personal mentor who offers individualized guidance and support throughout their preparation journey.

To further enhance the preparation for the Mains examination, La Excellence has initiated the Mains RRP (Rapid Revision Programme) program. This program is designed specifically for students focusing on Mains writing and provides them with intensive training and practice in answer writing, ensuring that they are well-prepared to excel in the Mains examination.

Recognizing the significance of the interview stage, La Excellence has introduced the Interview Guidance Programme (IGP). This program offers comprehensive guidance and support to students who have been selected for the interview round. In addition to conducting mock interviews, La Excellence arranges lectures and talks by top bureaucrats of India, enabling students to gain valuable insights and perspectives from experienced professionals.

These unique programs exemplify La Excellence's commitment to providing holistic support and personalized guidance to its students, ensuring their success at every stage of the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Dr Rambabu Chairman of La Excellence IAS Academy has appreciated and Congratulated all the Rankers on the Occasion. Under Dr. Rambabu's guidance, La Excellence IAS Academy will undoubtedly continue to shape the future of aspiring civil servants, nurturing their potential, and contributing to the nation's growth by producing exceptional bureaucrats who will serve the country with utmost dedication and integrity.

As a leader, Dr Rambabu leads by example, inspiring both faculty and students alike with his knowledge, enthusiasm, and unwavering commitment to excellence. His vision for La Excellence as a center of excellence for civil services preparation has attracted some of the best faculty members, creating a stimulating and conducive learning environment. Dr Rambabu's guidance and mentoring have propelled countless students towards success in the highly competitive UPSC Civil Services Examination.

La Excellence IAS Academy takes pride in the achievements of its students and remains dedicated to fostering excellence in education. With its unwavering commitment and the introduction of innovative programs, the institute continues to shape the future of aspiring civil servants and contribute to the nation's growth.

La Excellence IAS Academy has recently received Best IAS Academy in Hyderabad and Banglore for offering Best IAS Coaching in Hyderabad from WhatafterCollege - Leading Educational Portal in India.

Here is a list of a Few Rankers of La Excellence IAS Academy:

UMA HARATHI N - AIR 3

PAVAN DATTA - AIR 22

SRI PRANAV - AIR 60

K. MAHESH KUMAR - AIR 200

RAVULA JAYA SIMHA - AIR 217

CHALLA KALYANI -AIR 285

SAI KRISHNA - AIR 293

SHRUTHI YARRAGATTI S -AIR 362

REVAIAH - AIR 410

DEVANSH MISHRA - AIR 422

SRAVAN KUMAR - AIR 426

BHANU PRAKASH - AIR 448

P SAI KIRAN - AIR 460

SAMEER RAJA - AIR 464

B HEMANTH - AIR 469

PARIHAR SHUBHALI LAXMIKANT - AIR 473

BHUVANA PRANITH PAPPULA - AIR 510

HIMA VAMSHI - AIR 548

RUTHWIK - AIR 558

HEMANTH - AIR 593

SHRISHTI - AIR 600

SAI KRISHNA- AIR 640

RAHUL - AIR 686

RAVI KIRAM P - AIR 694

AKSHAY DEEPAK - AIR 759

BHARGHAV P - AIR 772

MANAV SUJITH - AIR 805

