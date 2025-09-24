La Excellence IAS Academy launches 4th Nekkanti Enhance Prelims Core Batch for UPSC CSE 2026

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 24: La Excellence IAS Academy, a renowned IAS coaching centre ranked no.1, in collaboration with Nekkanti Enhance (an initiative of Nekkanti Seafoods Limited), has announced the launch of its Fourth Prelims Core Batch for UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026. Building on the success of the past three batches, the initiative has already supported more than 600 aspirants, with 73+ selections across UPSC CSE, IFoS, and AP/Telangana Group-1 services.

The program, conceptualized by Dr. Rambabu Paladugu, Director of La Excellence IAS Academy and Mr. Venkat Nekkanti of Nekkanti Seafoods, was created to enhance not only individuals but also the community and the nation at large. What sets the Prelims Core Batch apart is its ecosystem-based approach—a merit-driven system that integrates free mentorship, structured tests, continuous feedback, library and reading room facilities, and an environment where talented aspirants motivate one another. The mentors, including Dr. Rambabu Sir, Ram Mohan Reddy Sir, Kalyan Sir, Anush Sir, Sai Praveen Sir, Rama Krishna Sir, and Ram Gopal Sir, ensure accountability, discipline, and recalibration at every stage of preparation.

The selection process for the new batch begins with a screening test on 26th September 2025, consisting of 50 multiple-choice questions from GS and CSAT (100 marks). Shortlisted candidates will attend interviews from 6th to 9th October 2025, carrying another 100 marks. The final merit list, based on 200 marks, will decide admissions. The batch officially starts on 13th October 2025, offering aspirants a complete ecosystem to prepare for UPSC Prelims 2026.

Student experiences reflect the impact of this model. Sai Chaitanya Jadhav (AIR 68) said the Core Batch was a turning point that gave his preparation structure and consistency. Bonthala Vinod Sai Krishna (AIR 577) praised the mentorship, materials, and mock tests for keeping him exam-ready. Sravan Kumar Reddy (AIR 62) emphasized the value of personalized mentorship, especially from Ram Mohan Sir, which sharpened his strengths and boosted his performance during interviews.

According to Dr. Rambabu Paladugu, “This batch is about consistency, feedback, and recalibration—we prepare aspirants for leadership, not just exams.” Echoing him, Mr. Venkat Nekkanti remarked, “The aim is to create an ecosystem where success multiplies through mentorship and collaboration.”Mr. Ram Mohan Reddy C, Academic Director, added, “Accountability is the backbone of this program, keeping students focused until the final stage.”

This initiative has positioned La Excellence IAS Academy among the best IAS coaching centres in Hyderabad and India, known for their mentorship, accountability-driven approach, and consistent results. With its focus on UPSC Prelims coaching, IAS/IPS preparation, Mentorship, Degree + IAS and Civil Services success in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi, the program continues to stand out as a trusted destination for aspirants aiming for India's toughest examination.

Students can submit their application and download hall ticket at https://laex.in/nekkanti-enhance-prelims-core-batch/

The test center is at La Excellence IAS Academy, H No: 1-10-225A, Beside AEVA Fertility Center, Ashok Nagar Extension, VV Giri Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad, 500020.

