La Pink Signs Parineeti Chopra as Its Brand Ambassador

NewsVoir

Delhi-NCR [India], November 21: La Pink, India's first beauty brand with 100 per cent Microplastic Free Formulations celebrated for its unique, natural and innovative products, is excited to announce the onboarding of renowned actress Parineeti Chopra as its first-ever brand face. This partnership marks a significant milestone for La Pink as we continue redefining clean beauty standards and inspiring confidence among women nationwide.

La Pink entered the market with 17 products in 2023 and now has more than 60 products in its portfolio. Entirely relying on customer feedback, be it packaging or formulations, La Pink has always been customer-centric and dedicated to bringing revolutionary, impactful, innovative products to the Indian mass consumer. In a quest to find the perfect face that resonates with La Pink's personality, the brand found its ideal match with Parineeti Chopra, an actor, entrepreneur, philanthropist, singer and above all, an empath.

"Her smart and aspirational approach to self-expression blends effortlessly with our belief that beauty should reflect your true self. As a passionate advocate for social change, Parineeti's support for initiatives that uplift women and foster self-love resonates deeply with La Pink's mission of giving the best to the community. We are thrilled to collaborate with her to encourage our community to embrace their individuality and celebrate their unique beauty with only the best of natural ingredients," said Nitin Jain, Founder and Director of La Pink- India's first beauty brand with 100 per cent Microplastic Free Formulations.

As La Pink continues to revolutionize the Indian beauty industry, the brand is thrilled to have Parineeti Chopra as a partner in its mission to inspire conscious beauty and create a healthier future for both consumers and the planet.

Parineeti Chopra, Brand Ambassador expressing her excitement about joining La Pink, said, "When I came across La Pink, the concept of being microplastic-free instantly caught my attention. While there are many natural and organic skincare brands, very few are discussing the harmful effects of microplastics on our skin and the environment. That's why I knew I had to participate in this mission. Indian consumers deserve to know about these ingredients and make informed choices. La Pink's products, like the Ideal Bright Serum and Vitamin C Sunscreen, have become my go-to essentials. They repair, nourish, hydrate, and maintain the skin's pH balance, all while being completely free of microplastics. This is exactly what modern skincare should be-unique, natural, and innovative. I'm excited to be associated with La Pink and hope this collaboration will inspire people to embrace mindful beauty choices for healthier skin and a better planet."

La Pink is India's first 100 per cent Microplastic Free Formulation beauty brand. 'La' means 'The' in French, and 'Pink' defines 'Beauty.' La Pink was established to bring a revolutionary change in the beauty industry, with the intention of providing the best quality products to the end consumer without compromising on their beauty needs because of the price.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor