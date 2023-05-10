LAALZARI, an Indian Fashion Brand announces its new store opening in Noida

New Delhi [India], May 10 (/India PR Distribution): Laalzari, a women's wear brand founded in Noida in 2014 by Anupama Singh has been making waves in the Indian fashion industry with its unique and affordable collection of shararas, kurtas set, suits, indo-western outfits, lehengas, crop top skirts, fusion wear outfits, and pre-draped style sarees. The brand's focus on Indian ethnic wear has helped it carve a niche for itself in the Delhi NCR fashion scene.

On May 3rd, Laalzari opened its new outlet in Spectrum Mall, Sector 75, Noida, with over 200 influencers in attendance from different parts of Delhi NCR, including Delhi, Gurgaon, and Haryana. The event was a grand success, with the brand showcasing its latest collection to an overwhelmingly positive response from both influencers and customers.

Anjali, the owner of Laalzari, stated that "while there are plenty of Western wear brands in the market, there have been only a few designers catering to Indian wear brands for women. Laalzari stands out by providing fashionable outfits at affordable prices, making them accessible to women from all walks of life."

Laalzari has also tied up with numerous influencers who have played a key role in promoting the brand on social media platforms like Instagram. With a massive following on its Instagram page and high views on its reels, Laalzari has become a social media sensation, leveraging this to reach out to its target audience and expand its reach.

In addition to its physical stores, Laalzari has its own monthly magazine that features new store collections, influencer collaborations, brand updates, and more. The brand's newsletters and blogs provide insight into its latest offerings and updates.

With no competition in Sector 50, Laalzari has become the go-to destination for women seeking designer wear brands. The brand's unique collection, affordability, and attention to detail have helped it establish a strong presence in the Indian fashion industry.

Many well-known personalities have been spotted wearing LAALZARI's outfits at red-carpet events, award ceremonies, and other high-profile occasions. Celebrities like renowned tv actress Fenil Umrigar, She is an Indian actress who works in Hindi television. She is best known for her portrayal of Sanjana Roy in Best Friends Forever?, Pihu Kapoor Shergill in 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain', Mansi Srivastava again a renowned tv actress who has acted in many tv serials including divya drishti, do dil bandhe ek dori se, and many more.

Many famous influencers including Sana Ghauri, Pranjal Salecha, Shilpi Bose, and Mehak Sembhy from Splitsvilla, and many such famous influencers have been seen wearing their outfit.

Laalzari's success is a testament to Anupama Singh's vision, which was to create a brand that provides fashionable and affordable Indian wear to women across India. The brand's success has been recognized and featured in various media outlets, including fashion magazines and blogs.

Overall, Laalzari is a unique Indian fashion brand with an expanding reach, massive following, and commitment to quality. Its success has helped it establish itself as a household name in the world of Indian fashion, and it is poised to continue making a significant impact on the industry.

For more information about LAALZARI, visit their website - www.laalzari.com.

Checkout their Instagram for trending collection - https://instagram.com/laalzaricouture?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

