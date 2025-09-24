Lab Grown Diamond Showroom: World’s Largest Opens in Surat with Sonani Jewels

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 24: The world diamond capital has added a new feather in its hat with the opening of the world’s largest lab-grown diamond showroom by Sonani Jewels. Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil officially opened the historic showroom at JCS Arcade, Ghoddod Road, Surat, amidst Gujarat Legislative Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhari, Surat Mayor Daxesh Mavani, Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut, Surat District Collector Dr Sourabh Pardhi, and Venus Group Chairman Sevanti Shah.

A Global First for Surat

Spanning a whopping 18,000 square feet across two levels, Sonani Jewels showroom is the jewel of the international jewellery world. With a huge array of over 4,000 designs of jewellery, ranging from trendy day-to-day pieces to beautiful bridal masterpieces, it’s the shop that has everything. Each design has been meticulously crafted at the company-owned manufacturing unit, guaranteeing quality and originality.

With 18 carat,14 carat, and 9 carat gold collections, the showroom is created as one point of destination for individuals seeking luxury, affordability, and sustainability in equal measure.

The Sonani Legacy

The force behind this bold undertaking is Agastya Sonani, a second-generation businessman who has led the family business into a new phase of innovation. Setting the vision at the launch, Sonani stated:

“The future of lab-created diamonds is promising. Their value in the fashion, luxury, and royalty segments is increasing because of their special designs and lower prices.”

The Sonani brand has a 25-year history with diamonds, starting with diamond farming, going into international loose diamond sales, and ultimately leaving its footprint in jewellery production. The business has always mixed tradition with innovation, now leading the way for the laboratory-grown diamond showroom experience.

A Grand Celebration

It was not merely a ribbon-cutting event but a three-day extravaganza between September 22 and 24. The first day began on a formal note with a ceremony, followed by a glamorous evening fashion show that showcased more than 300 designs of jewellery. India’s best models sashayed down the catwalk, showcasing the craftsmanship and sophistication for which Sonani Jewels is renowned.

The festivities were meant to display not just the enormity of the showroom but also the skill and imagination involved in each piece.

Why Lab-Grown Diamonds Matter

The arrival of lab-grown diamonds is revolutionising the jewellery world. Chemically, physically, and optically identical to diamonds from the ground, they are produced in a more environmentally friendly manner and often for less money. For environmentally conscious consumers and for young generations of individuals looking for ethical luxury, lab-grown jewellery represents the perfect combination of ethics and elegance.

Surat, already well-known around the world as a centre for cutting and polishing natural diamonds, is now leading the way in laboratory diamond showroom technology. By hosting the world’s biggest showroom, the city further confirms its place as the heart of the diamond industry.

A Store for Every Generation

The diversity of Sonani Jewels' collection makes it suitable for multiple audiences:

Young professionals seeking stylish yet affordable daily wear.

Brides-to-be searching for grandeur without compromise.

Luxury enthusiasts drawn to innovative and exclusive designs.

By catering to a wide demographic, the brand is strengthening its market reach both domestically and internationally.

Digital Expansion

To spread its reach wider, Sonani Jewels has also established a good online presence. Customers are able to view collections and order products through www.sonanijewels.com/jewellery, with free shipping to provide a hassle-free experience. The omnichannel strategy makes the brand geographically limitless, bringing Surat’s expertise in lab-grown diamonds to customers worldwide.

Looking Ahead

The launch of the Sonani Jewels showroom is not merely a milestone in business—it is a declaration of the future of the diamond sector. As more people become aware of sustainability, affordability, and innovation, lab-grown diamonds are no longer niche but mainstream.

Surat’s newest gem, the world’s biggest lab grown diamond showroom, highlights how the city keeps raising the bar for the industry, marrying heritage with innovation-bred ambition. For Agastya Sonani and his team, it is only the beginning of a long journey.

