Label Nitya Bajaj's Ajrakh Designs for Janhvi Kapoor for Song Daavudi in Devara Movie

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 12: In a striking fusion of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary glamour, Label Nitya Bajaj brings the ancient craft of Ajrakh to life in Daavudi, a song from the South Indian film Devara, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr. NTR. Renowned for reviving traditional textiles, the label was tasked with creating a visually captivating coastal dream sequence, blending local charm with modern aesthetics.

The song's concept reimagines Janhvi Kapoor as a village girl transformed into a glamorous coastal princess. Designer Nitya Bajaj embraced this vision, drawing on Ajrakh prints recognized by India's Ministry of Culture. Incorporating coastal elements like shells and florals, Bajaj infused new life into the ancient craft, adding fresh techniques such as braiding, raw edging, and asymmetric hemlines to enhance movement for the energetic dance sequences.

"It was essential to keep the cuts reflective of traditional wear but reimagined to match the peppy rhythm of the song," Bajaj said. The designs paired silver embellishments with a sophisticated palette of crimson, ivory, turmeric, and charcoal, blending tradition with cinematic glamour.

Fabrics like modal satin, mashru silk, organic cotton, and crepes provided elegance and flow, while sea-inspired elements such as pearls and aquamarine beads heightened the coastal theme. Ajrakh prints with palm motifs and village stories were resist-printed to bring the director's vision to life.

Janhvi Kapoor played a key role in shaping the final looks, ensuring they allowed freedom of movement while exuding elegance. The final collection featured asymmetric skirts, dhoti pants, embellished blouses, and bespoke silver ornamentation. Jr. NTR's look, with cowl-draped dhoti pants and embellished belts, completed the dynamic village-to-glam transformation.

"It was a dream to see Janhvi in my designs. She brought grace and beauty to Ajrakh, making the experience unforgettable," Nitya Bajaj said.

Label Nitya Bajaj's modern reinterpretation of Ajrakh, combining heritage and contemporary style, cements their place in both fashion and film.

Nitya Bajaj:

Instagram ID: https://www.instagram.com/labelnityabajaj/?hl=en

Website: https://nityabajaj.com/

Song: https://youtu.be/22IEnKGVuUY?si=1ntzJ5BB62EdywEl

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor