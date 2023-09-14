Labour who built the hospital were made VIPs to Inaugurate the Prish Multi Specialty Hospital, Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 14: Prish Multi Speciality Hospital and Center for Uro-care, Kidney and Prostate, Surat is an unique hospital and was inaugurated in an unique style. Dr Subodh Kamble and Mrs Bharulata Patel-Kamble made the labours who worked in making this hospital VIPs to inaugurate this hospital. The hospital was inaugurated by labours and contractors with Hindu rituals. Vastu Yantra was brought from Mahakal, Ujjain and Pandit from Mahakal came to Surat to perform havan and pooja.

Prish Multi Speciality Hospital is an unique project set up with a “dream of making quality and affordable healthcare available to all the sections of the society”. The uniqueness of our hospital lies in the direct expertise and vision of the internationally trained medical expert who has also brought several high-profile medical experts into the facilities. The Hospital is situated in White House complex, Next to Vijay sales, VIP Road, Vesu, Surat.

The hospital is five stars facility at an affordable cost for all the sections of the society and equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic and clinical facilities to provide best in class treatment. The Hospital facilities would be at par with standards in the UK, Europe, Australia, and other western countries.

The Hospital is India’s first Urinary incontinence (Urine Leak) center dealing with all types of complex urinary incontinence andoffering all types of treatments available internationally under one roof.

The hospital launchesGujarat’s first Video Urodynamic center- diagnostic procedure for complex Urinary problems and urinary incontinence. Currently people from all over Gujarat are required to travel to Mumbai for this facility. The hospital also is Gujarat’s first centre to have ENDOEYE FLEX 3D Laparoscopy technology. This system is the World’s Only Articulating HD 3D Videoscope currently Dr Subodh Kamble and Mrs. Bharulata Patel-Kamble migrated from the United Kingdom few years ago after spending a major part of their lives in the UK. They left Britain out of their love for their motherland and are living with their two sons at Vesu in Surat. Dr. Subodh Kamble is a renowned urologist, Uro-Onco and robotic surgeon having multiple surgical degrees from few different countries such as UK, France, Belgium and Germany. He has a vision to make a meaningful difference in the field of Urology.

Bharulata Patel-Kamble is a native of Navsari. Bharulata is a legal professional from the UK and an ex-administrative officer (executive level) of the British Government. She holds LLB Honors from, UK. She is also trained from the Chartered Institute of Legal Executive, UK. She has studied her BVS (Bar Vocational Studies) from the UK to be a Barrister. She has also studied LLM, London.

Bharulata Patel-Kamble is well known for her solo driving records. She received a award from the President of India and she was also felicitated by the Hon. PM Mr Narendra Modi as well as the Gujarat CM and Honorable Governor. She is not just the name in motoring sport or social causes, but the name stands tall even in academic excellence. She is the recipient of Prize and an Award for her Academic Excellence in Law. She was chosen out of hundreds of all ethnic origin students including white Britisher students. Bharulata is the Managing Director and Chief Executive officer of this unique and trail blazing five star hospital.

