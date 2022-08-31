Lachi is upscaling customized stationery for children like never before

Lachi launches La La Land: a platform for personalized gifts for children

August 31: Since there are many choices in the market and every child has a different taste, finding the ideal personalized present for a child has always proven to be challenging for adults. But not anymore!!

Aashna Bhasin co-founded the company Lachi intending to meet not just the requirements of adults when it comes to getting or giving luxury gifts but also those of children. Curating box sets or a selection of gifts that meet the needs of every youngster is a challenge, but Lachi has been elevating their perspective on this. Each of the items that Lachi sells has been hand-selected and created to satisfy the needs of a youngster.

Aashna Bhasin and Dipansh, the brand’s co-founders, state that they have always cherished the concept of a gift that exudes warmth and love for the recipient. Since children are particularly special, the brand had anticipated starting a customized stationery line for kids with extra love and extra compassion for them by adding a touch to their childhood in it. It is noteworthy that only a few high-end brands consider purchasing personalized presents or personalized stationery for children, and Lachi has proved to be one of the top brands on the list.

Lachi started La La Land with the idea that kids should be able to receive a gift that they can cherish and keep safe. As a result, Aashna and Dipansh brainstormed and came up with appealing pillow boxes, money envelopes, and dual wrapping sheets that contain pleasant fantasy caricatures that children absolutely love to have and would surely bring a smile to their faces.

The gift items can be customized for the kids, and they would appreciate having stationery with their names or initials on it. Lachi’s very own personalized stationery sets for kids are among the most popular and highly recommended gift products that kids not only adore but also retain as valuable property. Children are drawn to attractive stationery, and the lovely and colourful dual wrapping sheets, money envelopes, and other items that Lachi has to offer for them ensure that they will adore it. The children will always remember that someone gave them something with their initials or name on it, which incorporated magical elements from the fairy tales along with enchanting sagas.

Children’s personalized stationery items at Lachi are specifically made using high-quality materials to ensure that they last a long time. The team that works so diligently and creatively to create these does so with a lot of love and care, and they eagerly await hearing about the reactions of the kids who get them. As one of the brands that care not only about its customers but also the environment, Lachi wants to change the way that gifts are received and given and also leave a lasting impression on the market for clients to remember them. This is because every product they use is sustainable, and they promise not to harm the environment in any way.

To get customized, luxurious and elegant stationery for children from Lachi to witness children’s cheeks light up, please visit http://www.lachi.in/ and select the perfect gift from a wide range of options available. Add a special touch of love for the kids. Now, no birthday parties or special occasions are going to be boring for the kids.

