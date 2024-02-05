Lagnam Spintex Commences Commercial Production Ahead of Schedule

New Delhi (India), February 5: Lagnam Spintex, a Rajasthan-based textile producer, announced that commercial production has begun on the 31st January 2024 at its substantially enlarged manufacturing plant, months ahead of schedule. The firm has invested Rs 218 crore to double its production capacity from 35 tons to 70 tons per day by installing 41,472 spindles for producing 100% cotton “Compact Yarn.”

During trial production, Lagnam Spintex sold approximately 3,700 metric tons of yarn worth Rs 92 crore to leading domestic corporates and exported several containers overseas to countries including Europe, Bangladesh, Columbia, Egypt, Morocco and Peru. Exports accounted for over 45% of total turnover from the new capacity.

“Our quality is well-accepted domestically and abroad. We are seeing high demand for this new product mix from existing and potential customers,” said Anand Mangal, Promoter and Managing Director, Lagnam Spintex. He added that the expanded product range would help attract large corporate customers in India and internationally, bringing cost advantages.

The newly installed technology from renowned German, Swiss, and Spanish manufacturers allows the firm to make high-quality Compact yarn with counts ranging from Ne 16 to Ne 40. Mills and fabric manufacturers utilize the yarn to make textiles including knitted fabrics, terry towels, clothing, denim and home furnishings.

Lagnam Spintex has a well-established reputation for producing high-quality 100% cotton yarns for both domestic and foreign markets. The increased capacity, innovative technology, and high-quality product mix are projected to strengthen its position with consumers across all market categories.

The company's ability to operationalize the capacity expansion months in advance while acquiring new customers demonstrates excellent project execution and market responsiveness.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor