Lagnam Spintex’s Mr. Shubh Mangal- Executive Director bought 1.23 Lacs equity shares from Open Market

December 2: Lagnam Spintex’s promoter group bought 1.23 lacs equity shares with an average price of Rs. 58.81 per share.

Lagnam Spintex, one of the leading manufacturers of high-quality cotton yarns, has reported to NSE that Mr. Shubh Mangal have bought the shares from the open market Between 22nd November to 30th November 2022. As per disclosure submitted by the Company under regulation 7(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, Mr. Shubh Mangal, Executive Director of the Company, purchased in total 1.23 lacs equity shares with an average price of Rs. 58.81 per share.

Further, the Company has taken effective steps for implementation of the Expansion Project of Rs. 218.00 crores for installation of 41,472 spindles for manufacturing of 100% “Compact” cotton yarn’ and spent Rs. 20.25 Cr. on the project as of 30.09.2022. The expansion project is on schedule and shall achieve COD on time.

