Lakeview at Neelkanth Heights: A Panoramic Paradise Nearing Possession in One of Thane's Premier Locations

New Delhi [India], December 12: In the heart of Thane, where nature seamlessly intertwines with luxury, the much-anticipated project, Lakeview at Neelkanth Heights, is nearing possession and promises an unparalleled living experience. Boasting one of the best locations in Thane, this exclusive development introduces hill-facing 3 & 4 BHK private suites starting at Rs 2.99 crores. Designed for utmost privacy, comfort and Vastu compliant homes, each floor accommodates only 2 apartments, ensuring a sense of spaciousness and tranquility.

Set against the backdrop of majestic mountains, Lakeview provides residents with awe-inspiring views of the scenic mountains. The cross-ventilated apartments offer an opportunity to bask in the tranquility and serenity of nature's beauty. The 28-storey tower, nestled within a gated community, is exclusively planned for 55 discerning families who appreciate the finer things in life which is scenic outside, luxurious inside.

The opulence of Lakeview extends beyond the large residences, as the project is extravagantly adorned with an exclusive 2-level private clubhouse. Residents can indulge in a variety of amenities, including a swimming pool, kids play area, gymnasium, yoga deck, multi-purpose hall, jogging track, sit-out area, and a beautifully landscaped garden. The meticulous planning and thoughtful incorporation of these facilities aim to enhance the overall well-being and lifestyle of its residents.

Strategically positioned at the heart of convenience, the connectivity of Lakeview at Neelkanth Heights is unparalleled. With Upvan Lake just 900 meters away, residents can immerse themselves in the serene beauty of nature. The upcoming Metro Station, a mere 1 kms distance, ensures seamless travel and accessibility to various parts of the city. Health care is within immediate reach with Bethany Hospital only 500 meters away. Families looking for quality education will appreciate Singhania School at a convenient 2-kilometer distance. For a delightful shopping and entertainment experience, Viviana Mall stands at 2.8 kms. Adding to the allure, the picturesque Yeoor Hills are a short 3.9 kms away, offering a perfect retreat into nature. In essence, Lakeview at Neelkanth Heights not only provides a home but also a well-connected and vibrant lifestyle.

Lakeview at Neelkanth Heights is only one of its kind invites you to make the most of its panoramic locale and reside in a home that is a haven of tranquility and luxury. With possession soon approaching, now is the opportune moment to secure your place in this exclusive community where nature, luxury, and modern living converge seamlessly.

Neelkanth Group: A Timeless Legacy of Excellence in Real Estate

Neelkanth Group stands as a beacon of trust in the real estate industry, boasting over 40 years of unwavering commitment to delivering quality homes. Neelkanth homes are a fusion of top-notch materials and superior design, ensuring that each detail is meticulously crafted to create a residence that is uniquely yours. Founded in 1980, Neelkanth has become one of Mumbai's most esteemed real estate development companies, leaving an indelible mark with residential properties, shopping malls, and commercial spaces. With a track record of over 6000 happy families and a delivery of 7 million square feet, Neelkanth continues to shape lives by prioritizing design excellence, quality of construction, and reliable, timely delivery. Choose Neelkanth for a home that reflects their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

