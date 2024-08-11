‘Lakhpati Didis’ role models in society, will transform rural economy: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Aug 11 ‘Lakhpati Didis’ are role models in the society, and they will also transform the rural economy, said Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, on Sunday.

Dr. Singh said this at an exhibition on the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) held at the Government Higher Secondary School at Chenani tehsil in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Lakhpati Didis-SHG Didis who are earning sustainable income and have become role models in the society, will transform the rural economy,” he said.

A Lakhpati Didi is a self-help group member who earns an annual household income of Rs.1,00,000 or more.

He noted that the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) -- a flagship programme of the government is the world’s largest initiative to improve the livelihoods of the poor.

“DAY-NRLM is not only supporting women self-help groups (SHGs) to increase their livelihoods but is also promoting avenues of self-employment for the local youth,” the MoS said.

The Minister noted that the women SHGs engaged through this mission have become atmanirbhar themselves and are also providing employment -opportunities to other women and the youth.

At the event, Dr Singh also flagged off “Aarogya Doctor on Wheels” -- ambulance mobile telemedicine service -- aimed at providing healthcare services to people of far-flung villages at their doorsteps free of cost.

“The entire exercise of patient examination and providing a prescription is accomplished in about 45 minutes, which may in normal course of action, take days if the patient has to be physically examined at a hospital,” Dr Singh added.

The MoS explained that a patient can now communicate to Doctor on Wheels in their native language, and get answers in the same language.

Urging the promotion of the novel initiative at a “mass scale”, Dr Singh pitched for more CSR contributions for its further growth and sustenance to help more people.

