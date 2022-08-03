Lakhs of couples are getting hope of parenthood through this IVF centre!

August 3: With the World IVF Centre located in Delhi, lakhs of couples are now getting the hope of parenthood they are longing for. The clinic offers a range of services that include fertility testing, counselling, In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), Intrauterine insemination (IUI), Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) etc. This is a boon for childless couples and those suffering from infertility. The clinic provides affordable and accessible IVF treatment to couples who have been struggling to conceive. With a success rate of over 80%, the clinic is quickly becoming a go-to option for couples looking to start a family. The clinic has successfully helped many couples become parents through in vitro fertilization (IVF), and its two other branches in Gurgaon and Patna are also helping families grow.

This news is important because infertility is a growing problem in India, affecting an estimated 10% of couples. Infertility can be a source of great stress and anxiety for couples and can profoundly impact their quality of life. The World IVF Centre is helping to change that by giving couples the chance to have the families they’ve always wanted.

The clinic’s success rate is high, and couples who have undergone treatment have been able to conceive healthy babies. The clinic’s experienced doctors and staff are dedicated to providing the best possible care to their patients. They are committed to helping as many families as possible achieve their dream of parenthood.

The clinic also has a state-of-the-art laboratory with the latest technology. World IVF Centre is committed to providing affordable and accessible fertility treatment. It offers several financial assistance schemes for couples who cannot afford the treatment.

You can visit their website www.worldivfcentre/ to know more about them.

