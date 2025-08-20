Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech Partnered as the Official Beauty Education Partner of Miss Universe India 2025

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech, India's leading beauty training institute, is proud to announce that it partnered with the prestigious Miss Universe India 2025 as the Official Beauty Education Partner for its competition. This latest partnership is a milestone moment in the journey of Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech reinforcing its commitment to offering hands on and industry-relevant training experiences to aspiring beauty professionals.

For this collaboration, Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech had enrolled the participation of nearly 300 of its students across various backstage and creative roles including makeup artistry, styling, grooming assistance, and backstage coordination; integrating hands-on, real-world experiences with classroom learning.

Speaking on this landmark partnership, Mr. Sandip Weling, Chief Business Officer, Global Retail, Aptech Limited, and Brand Custodian, Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech said, "We are stepping into the spotlight of one of the most prestigious beauty pageant, Miss Universe, bringing our students, faculty, and brand into the heart of the celebration of beauty, talent, and empowerment. Our association with Miss Universe India is not just a partnershipit's a gateway to high-impact, real-world learning. Our students aren't just observing. They are actively contributing to a national-stage event, gaining exposure that few classrooms can replicate, and we hope that this experience shapes our students' confidence, creativity, and professionalism."

Mr. Nikhil Anand, President, Glamanand Group, the organisers of Miss Universe India 2025 shared, "We are delighted to welcome Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech as the Official Beauty Education Partner for Miss Universe India 2025. Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech is one of India's most renowned names in the beauty, makeup and hair ecosystem delivering world-class talent and training to this space over the last decade. This collaboration not only enhances the experience of our contestants and their students, but it also sets a benchmark for industry-academia partnerships in India's beauty sector."

A key highlight of the partnership is an exclusive Masterclass by Ms. Gayetri Chakravarthy, National Creative Director at Lakme Lever Pvt. Ltd. for the students of Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech and Miss Universe participants. Her session focuses on grooming, styling, and presentation, offering shortlisted contestants a professional edge ahead of the finale.

At the highly anticipated grand finale in Jaipur, Rajasthan on 18th August, 2025, Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech presented the "Next Gen Glam Award for Best Hair and Makeup" to Ms. Ojasvi Sharma for her remarkable fashion talent. This special recognition is intended to honour their standout style, creativity, and on-stage presenceattributes brought to life in collaboration with the students of Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech.

Leading up to the finale in Jaipur, Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech held various regional rounds across India including a two-day advanced beauty masterclass, led by renowned professionals. These sessions helped the students hone their high-fashion makeup techniques, backstage etiquettes, and professional photo shoot readiness.

As India prepares to crown its next Miss Universe India titleholder, Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech continues to demonstrate how academic excellence, industry alignment, and creative exposure can collectively empower the next generation of beauty professionals.

Lakme Lever Pvt. Ltd (Lakme Lever) is a 100% subsidiary of HUL. It operates India's first and leading chain of Lakme Salons that offer expert services in Hairstyling, Skin and Beauty care. With nearly 40 years of experience and a footprint of over 450+ Lakme Salons across 160 cities, Lakme Salon has a deep understanding of the beauty industry. Known for its magical concoction of stunning make-up, fabulous hair and excellent skin services, Lakme Salon brings the backstage expertise and experience of Lakme Fashion Week to modern Indian women through a team of over 5000+ highly trained professional stylists. With professionally trained hair and makeup experts with countless shows under their belt and outstanding skin services, Lakme Salons offer customers a distinct portfolio of services and backstage rituals presented in a unique Runway Secrets menu. Continuous innovation in the portfolio is at the centre of Lakme Salons' growth philosophy. In 2015, Lakme Lever formalised a strategic alliance with Aptech - a global leader in vocational training to set up beauty academies to train aspiring stylists across India and equip them to start their careers in the beauty industry. Lakme Academy, powered by Aptech, is present in 115 locations across the country and offers foundation and advanced level courses in skin, hair and make-up.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor