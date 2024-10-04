Lal Bahadur Shastri National Memorial Trust Commemorate 120th Birth Anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri 

New Delhi [India], October 4: The Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Trust, in partnership with the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM), celebrated the 120th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri with a free health check-up camp and a soulful ghazal evening at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial, New Delhi. The event brought together dignitaries, academicians, and community members to honor the legacy of Shri Shastri through social service and cultural expression.

The health check-up and blood donation camp, organised in collaboration with Lal Bahadur Shastri Smile Foundation, Safexpress, CK Birla Hospital, and Rotary Club of Indirapuram Pariwar, provided critical healthcare services to the local community. Many attendees also participated in the blood donation drive, embodying the spirit of service and selflessness that Shri Shastri stood for.

Later in the day, renowned artist Vani Babbar Gutti took centre stage for a captivating ghazal performance. Her soulful renditions mesmerized the audience, evoking a deep sense of reflection and nostalgia and beautifully aligning with Shri Shastri's values of simplicity, dignity, and service to the nation.

The event also featured a children's painting competition, themed “Paint Your Dreams for India @2047,” encouraging young students to imagine and express their vision for the nation's future. The competition was an inspiring highlight, aiming to foster creativity and patriotism among the younger generation.

Shri Anil Shastri, holding trustee of lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial trust express his thoughts on the occasion: “My father believed in leading a life of humility, selflessness, and dedication to public service. Today's event, combining healthcare initiatives and cultural expressions, is a true reflection of his values and his enduring legacy.”

The event successfully blended the essence of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri's life – cultural heritage, community service, and commitment to the welfare of the nation – leaving a lasting impact on all attendees.

