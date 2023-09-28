L’amant Cafe Introduces Organic Vietnamese Coffee to the Indian Market at World Coffee Conference 2023

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 28: L’amant Café, Vietnam’s premier organic coffee brand, is all set to make a grand entry into the Indian market at the World Coffee Conference 2023. This follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rayanssh Impex, the Indian partner, reinforcing the café’s mission to introduce Vietnamese organic coffee to the world. This was announced at the ongoing World Coffee Conference in Bengaluru today. L’amant Café is also expected to launch its own Cafés and stores in India by the end of 2025.

Through this partnership, L’amant Café embarks on a new journey, tapping into the world’s largest consumer market, thereby accentuating its vision of global outreach. With a rich history in promoting organic and high-quality coffee resources, the brand is known world over for its authentic Vietnamese coffee culture.

L'amant Café is the first brand in Vietnam to have a coffee farm that meets USDA organic standards from the US Department of Agriculture. L'amant Café uses raw materials that meet international standards such as 4C, UTZ, BRC, Japan Organic and EU Organic.

“The Indian market holds immense potential, and we believe our unique blend of organic coffee will resonate with the discerning Indian consumer,” said Thai Nhu Hiep, the Founder and Chairman of L’amant Café.

Nestled in Ham Rong - Gia Lai, the L'amant Café farm is the epitome of pristine coffee cultivation. With an altitude conducive to producing the finest Robusta coffee beans, the brand has always championed organic cultivation methods, despite the higher costs, ensuring that consumers receive 100% clean and pure coffee products.

Key Highlights for the Indian consumer:

Product Availability: Indian consumers can look forward to the same globally recognised L’amant Café brand name

Coffee Varieties: Apart from organic, high-quality coffee in both bean and powder form, the brand also offers a unique blend of instant coffee combined with exotic tropical fruits from Vietnam such as coconut and durian.

Thai Minh Han, International Marketing of L’amant Café shared, “Our focus initially will be to introduce our organic coffee to the Indian consumers through our Indian partner. We will also be exploring online channels including Amazon and E-bay for distribution of our products. By the end of 2025, we plan to open our own branded café’s and stores.”

Shanmeet Wahan, Director, Rayanssh Impex, who has been in the food industry since the last 23 years has realised there is a huge potential for global brands like L’amant Café in India. Sharing his thoughts, Shanmeet said, “We are pleased to bring the globally renowned Vietnamese coffee brand L’amant Café to India. In the recent years, particularly over the past decade, there’s been a significant surge in the popularity of café-style coffee. This newfound affection can largely be attributed to the growing café’ culture which has made people aware of different blends of coffee beverages. Additionally, with more international travel experiences, Indians are now exposed to global palettes and this has increased the demand for global coffee brands locally. L’amant Café ready-to-drink coffee with its distinct flavours and blends will be readily accepted by our Indian coffee lovers.”

