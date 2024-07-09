LambdaTest Announces the Third Edition of the Testu ('TestMu') Conference

PRNewswire

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India]/ San Francisco (California) [US], July 9: LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform, has launched the third edition of its Testu ('TestMu') Conference. Scheduled to take place from August 21-23, 2024, this virtual event is set to draw in more than 30,000 software testers, developers, and QA enthusiasts from over 120 countries.

The conference is designed to provide insights into the latest trends and innovations in the field. Participants will benefit from more than 60 influential speakers and thought leaders, including keynote speakers Anand Kannappan, Co-founder and CEO of Patronus AI; Hajer Ben Moussa, CEO and Founder of Code Lingual; Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest; and Simon Stewart, the creator of Selenium WebDriver.

"I am looking forward to speak, learn-unlearn, and t0 network with the global testing community at the upcoming Testu 2024," said Pallavi Sharma, Founder, 5 Elements Learning and one of the speakers at the Testu Conference 2024. "The conference offers a unique opportunity to explore cutting-edge advancements in software testing and network with like-minded minds, to help shape the future of our vibrant industry. I am excited to see the amazing list of speakers for the conference, do join us from wherever you can- it's an online, community-driven conference, powered by LambdaTest," she added.

Over the three days, the Testu Conference will feature 50+ interactive sessions, workshops, and panel discussions covering a diverse range of topics such as Gen AI in testing, mobile testing, visual regression, API testing, and much more. These sessions aim to encourage insightful conversations about building the right culture in testing, trends, and hands-on learning, with a focus on practical, real-world applications and strategic insights.

"We are thrilled to launch the third edition of our flagship community event. Testu Conference 2024 is poised to offer unprecedented value to the testing community. This year, we are bringing imminent industry leaders and community evangelists to share their knowledge in the testing landscape," said Asad Khan, CEO and Founder, at LambdaTest. "The sessions are aimed not only at addressing current technological advancements but also at preparing our attendees for future challenges. Through interactive sessions, collaborative workshops, and keynote speeches, we aim to provide actionable insights that will empower testers and developers to implement effective strategies and foster innovation within their teams and projects."

The conference will provide participants with the chance to network with peers, participate in workshops and tutorials led by industry experts, and engage in exciting challenges with opportunities to win prizes. Additionally, attendees will have the chance to witness live demonstrations of the newest tools and technologies currently transforming the testing industry. Over 40+ partners will join the conference, including leading tech organizations like Accenture, Wipro, and Datadog, to set up virtual booths to showcase their innovations and new launches.

To register for the conference and for further information on Testu Conference, including the event schedule, speakers, and topics covered, please visit: https://www.lambdatest.com/testmuconf-2024

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit, https://lambdatest.com

