Landmark Entertainment Group Appoints Rohini Roy as CEO to India

Beverly Hills (California) [US], October 28: Tony Christopher Founder and CEO of Landmark Entertainment Group, is pleased to officially announce Rohini Roy as the CEO of Landmark Entertainment India, representing the company's interests in her native country of India, along with Singapore, Malaysia, and the Gulf countries of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain.

The purpose of the new appointment is to explore and develop tourism, attractions, design and build the most sophisticated High-Tech Motion Picture Studio and Destination Resort in India, and to follow this by creating a network of sister Studios, Resorts, Theme Parks and other immersive destination attractions throughout key locations internationally in a unique way to inspire nations to create economic growth and sustainability.

Rohini Roy is an accomplished CEO and Executive with domestic and international experiences in operations, business development, establishing both start-up and growth organizations. Collectively these organizations work with local Partners to develop to finance Energy Exploration, Energy Production Assets, and Large Construction projects. Roy has also directed regional and international marketing organizations, including national managers and product managers while spearheading vision, strategy and execution of global business operations. Rohini Roy is currently responsible for multi-billion-dollar projects in the areas of Coal and Import Coal, Renewable Energy, Oil Exploration, Surveillance Communications Systems, Telecommunications, Waste to Energy and Entertainment.

Tony Christopher Chief ExecuTve Officer (CEO) said: "Through her many companies and industry relationships being at the forefront of innovation and technology, her timing could not be better. Landmark is in the process of creating a new generation of Landmark developed and owned attractions, while expanding our international presence. These factors, together with the opportunities that Roy has presented to us through her relationships throughout India and the Middle East, has led us to entrust her and her team as we work together to bring the Landmark brand into new and exciting territories."

Rohini Roy Said, I am thankful to Landmark Entertainment and Team for electing me as the new CEO of India. As my nature is extreme and optimistic I am committed to making this dream a reality for all people of India as well as the other nations who have supported me. "Having developed major successful business in the areas of energy and high tech industries, I am now looking to the world of entertainment, media, and hospitality as I believe it is a growth industry for India as well as for other countries in our sphere, I believe that by working with Landmark, we together, we can bring a new level of entertainment and destinations to India and around World. I look forward to making several major announcements in the very near future."

Landmark Entertainment Group, founded in 1980, has long been recognized as the one of the most innovative, forward-thinking experience entertainment design companies in the industry. Landmark's record of achievement includes innovative creative concept development, design and master planning, and production for major attractions, resorts, retail malls, and destination resorts, along with creating branded experiences for many of the major studios and companies in the world.

The Landmark Entertainment Group partial list of major clients and partners includes Universal Studios, Busch Gardens, Six Flags Corporation, Sanrio Company Japan, Hershey's Chocolate Company, The M&M's Company, Caesars Palace, The MGM Grand, Warner Brothers Studio, The Mall Group Thailand, and The Enchanted Kingdom Company Manilla, and ITT Sheraton. In over 35 countries on 5 continents, Landmark Entertainment projects have earned billions of dollars in revenues over the decades.

