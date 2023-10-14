Landmark Moment: Ramachandra College of Engineering to Host NICC's First National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence in Andhra Pradesh

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], October 14: National Information and Cybersecurity Council (NICC), the pioneering institution in the realm of cybersecurity, proudly unveils its collaboration with Ramachandra College of Engineering, Eluru to establish the first National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence in Andhra Pradesh. This historic partnership aims to revolutionize cybersecurity education and research, bolstering the region's defences against cyber threats.

The National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (NCCoE), located at Ramachandra College of Engineering, Eluru - Andhra Pradesh, is poised to be a hub of innovation and knowledge-sharing in the field of cybersecurity. This institution is envisioned to provide cutting-edge resources and facilities to empower students, professionals, and researchers in their quest to develop, advance, and disseminate cybersecurity solutions.

Key Highlights of the National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (NCCoE) at Ramachandra College of Engineering, Eluru:

1. State-of-the-Art Facilities: The NCCoE boasts a cutting-edge infrastructure, including advanced laboratories and a sophisticated cybersecurity operations centre designed to simulate real-world threats and challenges, offering students and professionals hands-on learning experiences.

2. Research and Innovation: The NCCoE is committed to fostering innovative research initiatives in cybersecurity. It will serve as a nucleus for groundbreaking projects in threat analysis, vulnerability assessment, and the development of cybersecurity solutions that can protect digital assets.

3. Training and Certifications: Various training programs, workshops, and certification courses will be offered to enhance the cybersecurity competencies of students, professionals, and government personnel.

4. Collaboration: The National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence at Ramachandra College of Engineering is dedicated to forging partnerships with cybersecurity industry leaders, government agencies, and international institutions to collectively address cybersecurity challenges and develop robust solutions.

5. Cybersecurity Awareness: The NCCoE will actively engage in cybersecurity awareness campaigns, promoting best practices and digital hygiene to safeguard individuals and organizations from cyber threats.

Dr V Srinivasa Rao, Principal of Ramachandra College of Engineering, remarked, "We are honoured to join hands with National Information and Cybersecurity Council to establish the National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, a significant step towards fostering a secure digital ecosystem. This centre will play a pivotal role in educating and empowering individuals to combat cyber threats effectively."

Dr Shameena Begum, Head of Department of Cybersecurity - RCE, stated, " We stand at the intersection of education and technology, and in this digital era, cybersecurity is paramount. This collaboration with NICC to establish the National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence is a visionary step towards fortifying our educational foundation. Our students will be exposed to cutting-edge technology and practical experiences, shaping them into cybersecurity leaders of tomorrow. We are excited about the knowledge and opportunities this centre will bring, not only for our institution but for the entire cybersecurity landscape in Andhra Pradesh. Together, we strive to enhance digital resilience and secure a safer cyber future for all..."

The establishment of the National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence at Ramachandra College of Engineering is a testament to the increasing significance of cybersecurity in the modern world and the collective dedication of both institutions to building a secure digital environment for individuals and organizations.

The grand inauguration ceremony of the National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence is expected to be held later this year, and it will feature prominent figures from the cybersecurity industry, government and academia.

