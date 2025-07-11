Landmark MyClip Procedure Performed at Gleneagles Hospital, Lakdikapul, Hyderabad

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 11: Gleneagles Hospital, Lakdikapul, Hyderabad, is proud to announce a landmark achievement in cardiac care with the successful completion of a MyClip procedure (Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair - TEER) on a 75-year-old male patient. This intervention, performed under the expert leadership of Chief Cardiologist Dr. M. Sai Sudhakar, marks the first time this procedure has been conducted in the Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and only the second such case in South India. The patient had been diagnosed with severe mitral regurgitation (MR), severe pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), and was experiencing NYHA Class IV heart failure symptoms. He presented with profound breathlessness and was unable to carry out even minimal physical activity. Given his high surgical risk and complex pulmonary profile, he was deemed unfit for conventional mitral valve replacement (MVR).

The cardiac team, guided by Dr. M. Sai Sudhakar, performed the minimally invasive MyClip procedure using advanced transesophageal echocardiography and fluoroscopy. The procedure was conducted under conscious sedation, and the MyClip device was precisely deployed, resulting in an immediate reduction of mitral regurgitation from severe to mild. The patient exhibited a remarkable improvement in symptoms, moving from NYHA Class IV to Class II within just 24hours after the procedure. He is currently stable and under close follow-up, and significantly improved symptoms.

Reflecting on this milestone, Dr. M. Sai Sudhakar commented, "This case exemplifies how advanced structural heart interventions can transform outcomes for patients who have no other surgical options. Our team's expertise and commitment made it possible to offer a life-changing therapy to a patient previously considered inoperable."

In a significant development for accessibility and affordability, Dr. Sudhakar highlighted that earlier, such procedures relied on foreign-based devices that had to be imported at a cost of more than Rs. 45 lakh. Now, with the introduction of the Indian-made MyClip device, developed by an Indian company, this advanced therapy is much more affordable and cost-effective for the common man in our country.

Ms Madhvi Khurana, Chief Administrator, Gleneagles Hospitals, Lakdikapul, added, "Bringing the MyClip procedure to the Telugu states not only sets a new benchmark for cardiac care but also reinforces our mission to make the latest, most effective therapies accessible to our community. We are proud to lead the way in advanced, minimally invasive heart treatments."

This achievement highlights the life-saving potential of catheter-based structural heart interventions, especially for patients who are not candidates for open-heart surgery. It also reinforces Gleneagles Hospital, Lakdikapul, as a regional center of excellence in advanced cardiac care and minimally invasive therapies. Under Dr. M. Sai Sudhakar's leadership, the hospital's structural heart program continues to adopt the latest innovations in interventional cardiology, ensuring that these therapies are accessible to the common man as well. The hospital extends its sincere appreciation to the entire heart team, cath lab staff, and the anaesthesiology and critical care teams for their dedication and coordination in making this milestone possible.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor