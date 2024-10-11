Landshare India Drives Strategic Partnership for Arvind Smart Spaces' New Project

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October11: Landshare India, a leading real estate transaction advisory firm headquartered in Bengaluru, has successfully facilitated closure of a significant joint development project for Arvind Smart Spaces Limited, located on the highly desirable ITPL Road in Whitefield, Bengaluru. This project, with a saleable area of 4.2 lakh square feet and an estimated revenue potential of Rs 600 crore, is set to deliver impressive returns for everyone involved.

The development site is located in one of Bengaluru's prime real estate corridors, ITPL Road in Whitefield, known for its proximity to business hubs and residential demand. As a result, the project is expected to draw strong interest from investors and buyers alike.

The negotiation and finalisation of the joint development were facilitated through Landshare's executive team led by Shailesh Kumar, Vice President and Sagar Patil, Associate Vice President. Their deep expertise in real estate advisory ensured a smooth process and favourable outcomes for all parties involved.

"We're excited to have played a central role in completing this joint development," said Ayan Nagpal, Director of Landshare. "Our team's knowledge and skill in real estate transactions were crucial to achieving a successful deal. We're eager to see this project take shape and bring significant value to our partners."

A Win-Win Collaboration

This joint development with Arvind Smart Spaces Limited marks a major success for both companies. Known for its commitment to high-quality developments, Arvind Smart Spaces is poised to strengthen its market position with this prime project in Whitefield.

For Landshare India, this achievement reinforces the company's expertise in managing large-scale real estate transactions. The firm continues to build its reputation by providing exceptional advisory services across different real estate segments.

About Landshare India

Landshare India is a top real estate advisory firm offering a wide range of services, including land acquisition, joint development advisory, transaction advisory and structuring, and financial advice. With deep insights into the Indian real estate market, Landshare provides clients with customised solutions to navigate complex real estate deals.

Landshare India's experienced team has a strong track record of delivering successful results for clients across residential, commercial, industrial, and retail sectors.

The completion of this joint development project on ITPL Road is a testament to Landshare India's expertise in high-value real estate transactions. With a revenue potential of Rs 600 crore, this development will bring substantial returns to all stakeholders, further strengthening Landshare India's leadership position in the industry and contributing to the ongoing growth of Bengaluru's real estate market.

Media Contact:

- Debabrata Ghosh

- +91-95132 42807

- Email: info@landshareindia.com

- Website: landshareindia.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor