LANXESS again with top positions in sustainability ratings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25: LANXESS once again convinces in terms of sustainability: In the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe, the specialty chemicals company took first place in the “Chemicals” category with a score of 79 out of 100. LANXESS ranked third in the DJSI World. The company scored particularly well in the categories climate strategy, water, product stewardship and occupational safety.

In November, the rating agency MSCI ESG confirmed LANXESS' AA rating for the third time in a row. This makes the specialty chemicals company one of the best companies in the “Diversified Chemicals” industry.

In addition, EcoVadis confirmed LANXESS' platinum sustainability rating in August. This distinction is awarded to the top 1 percent of the more than 100,000 companies rated by EcoVadis.

“We want to actively shape the transformation of the industry and global value chains and thus contribute to a more sustainable future. The ranking in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and good ratings by MSCI ESG and EcoVadis underline that we are on the right track,” said Hubert Fink, Member of the Board of Management of LANXESS AG.

Both the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and MSCI ESG evaluate companies in the areas of environment, social responsibility and corporate governance. EcoVadis evaluates companies in the areas of environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

LANXESS aims to make its entire value chain climate neutral and has therefore further expanded its portfolio of sustainable products in 2023. The raw material base for the plasticizer Mesamoll has been changed so that it now consists of 30 percent sustainable raw materials. Sulfur carrier additives under the Additin brand are also based on locally sourced, renewable raw materials. In addition, the Flavors & Fragrances business unit plans to offer sustainable product variants for its entire portfolio of flavors and fragrances, preservatives and animal nutrition products. Many polyols and oxidation products are also available in a sustainable version.

LANXESS markets its most sustainable products under the “Scopeblue” umbrella brand. Scopeblue labels products that are based on more than half renewable raw materials or have a carbon footprint that is less than half that of a comparable product made from conventional raw materials.

