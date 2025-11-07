LANXESS India recognized with three prestigious honors by the Indian Chemical Council

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: LANXESS India has won three prestigious industry recognitions from the Indian Chemical Council (ICC) which includes ICC - Vinati Organics Award for Excellence in Management of Health & Safety for Jhagadia site and two ICC -Epsilon Carbon Certificates of Merit under Responsible Care for best compliant company for 'Security Code' and 'Product Safety & Stewardship Code'. These honors reflect LANXESS' strong commitment to safety, security, sustainability, and responsible practices.

The award was presented to LANXESS by Shri Deepankar Aron IRS, Joint Secretary Chemicals, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India at a ceremony held in Mumbai in this month.

Namitesh Roy Choudhury, Vice Chairman and Managing Director along with Balaram Khot, Wholetime Director and Head of PTSE, LANXESS India received the award on behalf of the organization.

The two Certificates of Merit were received by Rajiv Gaur, VP - Head of Procurement & Logistics and Naresh Mude, Head of Site Health, Safety, Environment, Jhagadia, LANXESS India.

Commenting on the achievement, Roy Choudhury said "At LANXESS, safety and sustainability are at the core of our business. These recognitions are a testament to the rigorous safety standards we maintain and the responsible practices we follow to ensure the safety of our employees and operations. From product development and production to use and disposal, we are committed to minimizing risks and maximizing safety across the product lifecycle. We are thankful to Indian Chemical Council for these honors."

