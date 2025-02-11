LANXESS receives excellent sustainability ratings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10:LANXESS has achieved top positions in several sustainability ratings. In the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe, the specialty chemicals company ranked first in the “Chemicals” category with 79 out of 100 points. In the DJSI World, LANXESS achieved 4th place and scored particularly well in the areas of climate strategy, water, corporate ethics, human rights and product stewardship.

In November, rating agency MSCI ESG confirmed LANXESS' AA rating for the fourth year in a row. This makes the specialty chemicals company one of the highest-rated in the “Commodity & Diversified Chemicals” industry. MSCI ESG assesses how well companies manage environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks.

Also in November, rating agency ISS ESG raised LANXESS' rating from B- to B on a scale of A+ to D-, while at the same time confirming the company's prime status. This puts LANXESS among the best- rated companies in the chemical industry. ISS ESG takes into account around 100 indicators per industry.

In addition, LANXESS received a gold-level sustainability rating from EcoVadis. This distinction is awarded to the top 5 percent of the more than 100,000 companies evaluated by EcoVadis. The EcoVadis rating is used by companies to assess the sustainability performance of business partners.

“The excellent scores we have achieved in various sustainability ratings reflect our unwavering commitment to sustainable business practices. They show that we take our responsibility to the environment, society and good corporate governance seriously,” says Hubert Fink, member of the Board of Management at LANXESS.

LANXESS aims to achieve climate-neutral production and energy use by 2040. The company also aims to make the entire value chain climate-neutral by 2050. According to the renowned Science Based Targets initiative, LANXESS' plans will help to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

