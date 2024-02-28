LANXESS showcased its comprehensive portfolio for the Paints & Coatings industry at Paint India 2024

Participating business units included Material Protection Products, Inorganic Pigments and Polymer Additives

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28: Specialty chemicals company LANXESS presented its extensive product portfolio for the paints and coatings industry at the Paint India exhibition in Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai from February 22 to 24, 2024.

The exhibition brought together industry leaders and experts to explore the latest innovations and trends in the paints & coatings sector. LANXESS was represented by three business units – Material Production Products (MPP), Inorganic Pigments (IPG) and Polymer Additives (PLA).

Biocides for protecting paints & coatings

Aqueous raw materials used in the formulation of paints and coatings create an environment for the growth of bacteria, fungi and yeast which can destroy these valuable formulations. For protecting the integrity and functionality of water-based formulations from microbial contamination, biocides are the additives of choice. LANXESS' Material Protection Products (MPP) business unit offers technologies that control and solve microbial contamination problems of materials in the wet state, thus lengthening product shelf life, and protecting dry film from algae, mold and mildew.

This year, the business unit showcased its latest sustainable range of biocides – Preventol®, Kathon®, Bioban® and Rocima® at the show. Additionally, they presented the recently announced strategic cooperation for integrated solutions in the field of industrial plant hygiene with Tennants GmbH. The partners will combine the specialty chemicals group's biocide portfolio and the company's adenosine triphosphate (ATP) detection technology. ATP technology can be used to quickly and reliably detect a possible contamination with microorganisms in paints and coatings.

Color pigments making life more colorful

LANXESS' Inorganic Pigments (IPG) business unit produces inorganic color pigments that are used worldwide for coloring in numerous industries such as construction, paints & coatings and plastics. The synthetic iron oxide and chromium oxide pigments from LANXESS display high color strength, consistency, lightfastness, colorfastness, UV stability, weather-resistance and are characterized by their high quality and environmentally-friendly processing.

Bayferrox®, Bayoxide® and Colortherm® brands were exhibited at the exhibition.

Smooth, fireproof and colorful additives

LANXESS' Polymer Additives (PLA) business unit manufactures additives that improve product properties of the paint, adhesive, construction and coatings industry. They enhance the overall formulation of paints and coatings, ensuring superior performance, longevity and ease of application.

K-Flex®, Mesamoll® Disflamoll®, Stabaxol® and Bayfast® brands were exhibited at the exhibition.

