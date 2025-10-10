Last Chance to Register for SLAT 2026 Mock Test by 15th October - Complete Your Application Now

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 10: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has announced the Official SLAT 2026 Mock Test, which will be held on Thursday, 16th October 2025, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Please note that SLAT 2026 Mock Test registration and payment close on 15th October, 2025. The mock test is designed to help candidates familiarise themselves with the SLAT interface, question format, and time management techniques ahead of the main examination. Students can attempt the test at any time during the scheduled window.

Eligibility Criteria: Only applicants who have submitted their registration and application payment by the 15th October, 2025, will be eligible to appear for the mock test. The mock test link, username, and password will be shared via SMS, WhatsApp, and Email on the contact details provided during SLAT registration. Each candidate is allowed only one attempt, which must be completed in a single sitting. Candidates are requested to log in using only one device, as multiple logins may result in account blockage.

The SLAT Mock Test is based on the format of the main exam, following a Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format with five sections: Logical Reasoning (12 questions), Legal Reasoning (12 questions), Analytical Reasoning (12 questions), Reading Comprehension (12 questions), and General Knowledge (12 questions). Candidates will view one question at a time, can mark questions for review, and navigate freely between sections using the summary panel.

For a smooth experience, candidates are advised to take the test on a desktop or laptop, in a stable environment, with a reliable internet connection. In case of login issues, students are advised to be patient, try again after some time, or use incognito mode.

For Queries & Support: For any questions, technical difficulties, or login-related concerns during the mock test, candidates can contact the support team at 9071013499.

The SLAT Mock Test is a valuable opportunity for aspirants to experience a real-time exam environment, gain confidence, and assess their readiness ahead of the final examination. Don't wait register now and sharpen your preparation!

Official Registation Link: https://shorturl.at/SFurv

