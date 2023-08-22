Last few days to enroll for Parul University's Online MBA course; Registration ends on 31st August 2023

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 22: Parul University, an esteemed private university in India with UGC approval, has declared that the final date for admission to its Online MBA program is August 31, 2023. Interested candidates have the opportunity to submit their applications for the program via the official website using the provided registration link.

Embracing the evolution towards digital education, Parul University introduces a two-year Online MBA program that can be seamlessly pursued through virtual platforms. This program has been meticulously designed to equip students with an extensive comprehension of business education and management. The curriculum is thoughtfully structured to provide both flexibility and convenience, all while highlighting the significant facet of networking.

Spanning four semesters over a span of two years, the Online MBA program enables students to select a specialization during the second year. A wide range of 20 specializations are available at Parul University, enabling students to tailor their program to their unique interests and industry needs.

These specialized areas encompass a broad spectrum, ranging from Agricultural Management, Banking and Financial Services, Digital Marketing and Sales Management, Entrepreneurship & Innovation Development, Family-Managed Business, Healthcare Management, International Trade & Business, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Pharmaceutical Management, Project Management, Public Policy, Retail Management, Tourism & Event Management, Operation Management, Forensic Accounting & Corporate Fraud Investigation, Business Analytics Information Technology, Human Resource Management, Finance Management, to Marketing Management.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kunjal Sinha, Director, Centre for Continuing Education and Online Learning, Parul University said, “The Online MBA program at Parul University stands as a testament to a rich tradition of cultivating accomplished business trailblazers. This program empowers students with the essential knowledge, aptitudes, and connections needed to thrive in the contemporary landscape of fierce business competition.”

Beyond the degree itself, Parul University enriches the learning journey of its students with various additional advantages. The institution offers complimentary certification courses in five distinct core domains and the opportunity to pursue a Postgraduate Diploma in either Digital & Social Media Marketing or Industrial Relations & Personnel Management concurrently with the online MBA program, accompanied by a 30% scholarship.

In the realm of placements and career opportunities, Parul University guarantees 100% placement assistance for its postgraduate online MBA program. Its remarkable track record is bolstered by an extensive network encompassing over 2500 recruiting enterprises.

Parul University stands as a reputable and credible option for pursuing online degrees. It holds UGC recognition and boasts NAAC A++ accreditation, all while maintaining affordability and extending educational scholarship provisions. The online MBA program transcends theoretical learning, offering invaluable mentorship, robust career support, immersive practical education, and a focus on nurturing entrepreneurship skills.

Parul University emerges as the quintessential choice for those aspiring to undertake an Online MBA program. Leveraging its esteemed reputation, the university ensures that its online offerings carry substantial weight in the professional realm.

With its commitment to affordability and educational scholarships, Parul University opens its doors to ambitious learners. Meanwhile, the program's emphasis on mentorship, career guidance, hands-on learning, and fostering entrepreneurship sets it apart from the rest. In a landscape marked by a burgeoning demand for online education, Parul University remains at the forefront, providing a holistic and enriching educational voyage that equips students with the knowledge, competencies, and connections requisite for thriving in today's cutthroat business arena.

To know more visit Parul University | Online MBA

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor