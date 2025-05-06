Last Mile Enterprises and Agribid Launch AgriMile: A Bold Leap Toward Equitable Agriculture

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 6: In a landmark move for India's rural ecosystem, Last Mile Enterprises Limited (LME) and Agribid, one of the country's leading agri-marketplaces, have come together to launch AgriMile a farmer-first, data-driven platform aimed at equipping India's most underserved agricultural communities with actionable, hyperlocal intelligence.

Unveiled at Sankalpam 2025, a national event focused on rural regeneration and decentralization, AgriMile represents a new generation of agricultural support: ethical, accessible, and built in partnership with the very communities it serves.

The event was organized by Smt. Latha Rajinikanth and the Shree Daya Foundation, underscoring a shared commitment to grassroots empowerment and cultural revival.

"AgriMile isn't a tech product; it's an ethical commitment," said Hemraj Sinh Vaghela, Director of Last Mile Enterprises. "Farmers in India have long been underserved by fragmented, inaccessible systems. We've built AgriMile to deliver timely, local, and actionable insights that can genuinely improve crop outcomes and economic security. We're not promising miracles we're promising reliable support where it counts most."

A Joint Venture Rooted in Scale and Trust

With Agribid's existing network of 1.5 crore verified small and marginal farmers, and LME's technological and infrastructural reach across sectors such as electronics, coatings, satellite services, and sustainability AgriMile is poised to operate at unprecedented scale.

Designed as a digital-first, multilingual platform, AgriMile will initially offer:

- Satellite-based crop monitoring

- Hyperlocal weather forecasting

- Portable soil testing kits

- SMS, voice & app-based communication in regional languages

- Advisory call-centre support

The joint venture plans to soon expand into the supply of certified seeds, fertilizers, agrochemicals, farm equipment, digital crop insurance, and agri-financing solutions all within a unified platform.

"Our aim has never been to build for hype. We build for impact," added Jai Raj Singh Shaktawat, COO of Last Mile Enterprises. "AgriMile is the result of years of listening, learning, and designing alongside farmers themselves. We see this not as a launch, but as a long-term partnership with the land and those who steward it."

Democratizing Intelligence, One Farmer at a Time

With over 15 crore farmers in India, the scale of transformation is immense. Priced at just Rs500 per year, even 10% adoption roughly 1.5 crore farmers means not only Rs750 crore in annual revenue, but more importantly, 1.5 crore farming families empowered with tools for better decision-making, reduced risk, and resilient livelihoods.

AgriMile's mission is not only to improve individual farm outcomes but to create a foundation for a more inclusive, climate-aware, and digitally connected rural economy.

About Last Mile Enterprises Limited (LME)

With nearly three decades of multi-sectoral experience, Last Mile Enterprises Ltd is committed to responsible innovation across agriculture, eco-tech, consumer electronics, smart coatings, and real estate. Rooted in sustainability and inclusion, LME champions scalable, tech-driven solutions that uplift underserved communities.

About Agribid

Agribid is one of India's most trusted digital marketplaces for farmers, having enabled over 1.5 crore farmers to access better prices, transparent transactions, and reliable agri-services.

About AgriMile

AgriMile is a collaborative venture between LME and Agribid, designed to deliver real-time crop intelligence, weather alerts, and agronomic advisory to small and marginal farmers across India. Built on trust, accessibility, and data, AgriMile is set to evolve into a full-stack, inclusive agri-services platform.

