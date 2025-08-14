Last Mile Enterprises Limited delivers strong Q1 FY 2025-26 Performance

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 14: Last Mile Enterprises Limited (BSE Code: 526961), has announced its unaudited standalone and consolidated results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025, showcasing strong operational momentum and a solid start to the financial year.

Key Highlights - Consolidated Q1 FY 2025-26

* Total Income: ₹1,24,229.69 lakh, reflecting robust demand in both business verticals - mobile accessories & gadgets and real estate, speciality paint business & allied services.

* Profit Before Tax: ₹831.71 lakh, up from a loss in the same period last year.

* Profit After Tax: ₹683.11 lakh, a significant turnaround from a loss of ₹583.11 lakh in Q1 FY 2024-25.

* Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹0.13, indicating improved profitability and operational efficiency.

On a standalone basis, the Company recorded Total Income of ₹440.67 lakh and a Profit After Tax of ₹136.35 lakh, marking a steady improvement over previous year's first-quarter loss.

Hemraj Sinh Vaghela, Director, said:

"These results reflect the successful execution of our growth strategy and the resilience of our diversified business model. We are strengthening our foundations for sustainable, long-term value creation for all stakeholders."

Jai Raj Singh Shaktawat, COO, added:

"We've delivered a strong turnaround backed by disciplined operations, segment diversification, and market responsiveness. Our aim is to build on this momentum and consistently enhance shareholder returns."

With a clear vision, diversified strengths, and a commitment to innovation, Last Mile Enterprises is poised to drive sustainable growth and create lasting value for its stakeholders.

About Last Mile Enterprises Ltd

Last Mile Enterprises Limited emerged nearly three decades ago, propelled by a profound principle: to harmonize with the evolving world while leaving an indelible legacy and nurturing a future where embracing cleanliness and sustainability becomes a way of life. LMEL sprouted from a steadfast conviction that sustainability and profitability are not mutually exclusive; rather, they intertwine harmoniously, allowing us to forge enduring value for all those connected to our enterprise.

