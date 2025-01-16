Last Minute Preparation Tips for the SSC GD 2025 Exam

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], January 16: As the SSC GD CBT Exam is approaching, lakhs of candidates are busy with their last-minute preparation and revision. Though the candidates have covered the entire syllabus, however, last-minute stress and anxiety of scoring good marks are common. Managing stress and anxiety before an exam is crucial for maintaining focus and performing well.

Here are some last-minute SSC GD Preparation tips to help you stay calm and focused before your exam and help maximize your performance::

1. Quickly revise topics you find challenging but do make sure don't get stuck on them or invest more time on a single topic.

2. Don't forget to go through notes, flashcards, or summaries of important topics.

3. For subjects like Mathematics, do ensure you learn the formulas, understand definitions and find shortcuts to solve the mathematical problems. For the Reasoning section, review shortcuts for solving coding-decoding, blood relations, analogies, and puzzles. For Mathematics, memorize formulas for topics like percentages, profit & loss, time & distance, and averages. For English subject, revise grammar rules, vocabulary, synonyms, idioms, and antonyms.

4. Practice the SSC GD mock test and previous year's question papers to identify which topics are frequently asked and which could be expected in the upcoming exam.

5. Most importantly, practicing mock tests before the exam dates helps to gain speed and accuracy in solving questions in the real examination. Imagine yourself confidently answering the questions and performing well while solving mock test.

6. Learning new topics at the last minute can create confusion and increase stress, therefore, it is advisable to revise the topics and have a strong command on the topics you have already studied.

7. Revise the complete SSC GD Syllabus and make sure you have covered all important topics of the examination. Familiarize yourself with the weightage of topics and focus on high-scoring areas.

Some Exam Day Preparation Tips-

1. Do plan your travel and book your tickets as soon as the exam city is announced. Reach the venue at least 30 minutes before the exam starts

2. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep before the exam date. Sleep improves memory and reduces stress.

3. Keep your SSC GD Admit Card 2025, Identity Proof (ID), stationery, water bottle, and any required materials ready.

4. In case you are stuck on a question while attempting the real question paper, don't waste much time on a single question instead move to the next and come back later to avoid losing time.

