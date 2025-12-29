Last Opportunity Extended: SCIT extends Applications for MBA ITBM & MBA DSDA Till December 31, 2025

SMPL

New Delhi [India], December 29: Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has announced an extension of the institute-level registration deadline for its MBA programmes for the academic year 2025-27. Interested candidates can now apply till December 31, 2025 (Wednesday), 23:59 hrs, which is also the last date for payment of registration fees.

SCIT is inviting applications for its two specialised programmesMBA in Information Technology Business Management (ITBM) and MBA in Data Sciences & Data Analytics (DSDA)both designed to address the growing demand for professionals who can integrate technology, data, and business strategy.

The shortlist for the Group Exercise (GE) and Personal Interaction (PI) rounds will be announced on January 22, 2026 (Thursday). The online GE-PI process will be conducted on February 5, 6, 7 & 8 and February 12, 13, 14 & 15, 2026. The first merit list will be released on March 3, 2026 (Tuesday), and candidates shortlisted in the first list must complete their fee payment by March 23, 2026 (Monday). The academic programme will commence on June 3, 2026 (Wednesday).

Commenting on the programmes, Dr. Dhanya Pramod, Director, SCIT, said, "Today's organisations are seeking professionals who can translate technology and data into strategic business outcomes. SCIT's MBA programmes in ITBM and Data Sciences & Data Analytics are designed to address this need by developing professionals with strong analytical, technological, and managerial capabilities."

SCIT's strong industry orientation is reflected in its interim placement performance for the 2023-25 batch. The MBA-ITBM programme witnessed participation from 35 companies, with the highest package reaching ₹30 LPA. The top 10 students secured an average package of ₹18.56 LPA, while the top 50 and top 100 students achieved averages of ₹15.50 LPA and ₹13 LPA, respectively.

Similarly, the MBA-DSDA programme saw participation from 26 companies, with the highest package at ₹21.42 LPA. The top 10 students secured an average package of ₹14.15 LPA, while the top 25 students achieved an average of ₹12.13 LPA, underscoring strong industry demand for data science and analytics professionals.

Students at SCIT can specialise in Information Security Management, Digital Transformation, Systems, and Data Science, gaining a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital economy. The MBA in Data Sciences & Data Analytics further equips students with advanced analytical capabilities, hands-on exposure to industry-relevant tools, and the ability to translate complex data into actionable business insights.

Learning at SCIT extends beyond the classroom through presentations, group discussions, role-plays, debates, and collaborative projects. The curriculum integrates industry-aligned coursework, live projects, a research-driven dissertation, and a 15-week industry internship, ensuring graduates are well-prepared for careers in IT, analytics, consulting, and technology-driven business roles.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at the earliest as registrations are now open for a limited period.

For more information and application details, visit:

https://www.scit.edu/institute

