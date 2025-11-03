Last Opportunity to Join SIBM Noida's MBA Programme - Apply Before the Deadline Closes

SMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) Noida, under Symbiosis International (Deemed University), announces the closing window for applications to its flagship MBA programme in Marketing and Management through SNAP 2025.

The registration and payment window will close on November 20, 2025 (Thursday). Aspirants are strongly encouraged to complete their application process before the deadline to secure their place in the admissions cycle for the academic session beginning in 2026.

Through the SNAP (Symbiosis National Aptitude Test) 2025 entrance route, SIBM Noida offers a rigorous MBA pathway focused on building leadership, strategic thinking, and marketing innovation aligned with global standards. The test is being conducted across 79 cities throughout India, providing candidates with widespread access and convenience. SNAP 2025 follows an objective-type format, with each question offering four response options and a 25% negative marking applied for every incorrect answer. The registration fee is INR 2,250 per attempt, and candidates applying to SIBM Noida must also pay an additional programme application fee of INR 1,000 for each MBA programme selected. The SNAP 2025 results will be announced on January 9, 2026 (Friday).

With a robust curriculum, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and a distinguished faculty, SIBM Noida continues to be the preferred destination for management education, combining academic excellence with corporate exposure and real-world business readiness.

Admissions for SIBM Noida's MBA 2025-27 cohorts are closing soon. Eligible candidates can register for SNAP 2025 and complete their institute application process by visiting: https://www.snaptest.org

About SIBM Noida:

SIBM Noida, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), delivers value-driven, innovation-led management education to shape versatile, global-ready business professionals. The institute emphasizes experiential learning, strong corporate connections, and holistic development through its specialized MBA programmes in Marketing and Management.

For further details, visit www.sibmnoida.edu.in or contact admissions@sibmnoida.edu.in

