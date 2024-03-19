Latest Trending Sarees in 2024 - Must-Have Styles for Your Wardrobe

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 19: The saree has been a staple in Indian ethnic fashion for centuries. As trends evolve, the styles and fabrics of sarees also undergo modern adaptations while retaining their cultural essence. In 2024, there is an emergence of new saree trends that fashionably blend tradition and contemporary charm. From lightweight chiffons to intricate banarasis, the saree palette offers diverse must-have options for your wardrobe.

Let's take a look at these trending sarees:

Sequence Sarees

Sequins continue their reign in 2024 by amping up the glam quotient on sarees. Shimmering sequence sarees made from silks and chiffons make a sparkling style statement. These sarees beautifully balance minimalist and maximalist sensibilities. Intricate zardozi work, bespoke embroidery, and mirror embellishments on the pallu and borders add glitz and drama. Whether a solid colour saree with rich sequined designs or an ikat, bandhani, or leheriya base adorned with sequins, these sarees promise to make you stand out. Moreover, you can also order these sarees online from a reliable website.

Chiffon Sarees

Breezy, lightweight chiffon sarees in vibrant hues and modern prints top the trends this year. Solid, bold colours like emerald, sapphire, and ruby in the ever-stylish chiffon fabric lend vintage charm. Floral art, digital prints, and horizontal stripes bring boho vibes. Sheer net dupattas provide coverage while retaining the flowy look. Chiffon sarees work well for intimate events like sangeets and casual everyday wear. Pair them with crop tops or tube blouses for a contemporary spin.

Banarasi Sarees

Traditional banarasi sarees utilize classic techniques like brocade, jamdani, kadhua, and more to create intricately woven sarees. Splendid tissue material, fine silk threads, and real zari craft masterpieces that bridge heritage and trends. Red and maroon are perennial favourites, while pastel blues, greens, and yellows add variety. Floral vines, paisley motifs, checkerboard, birds, and more find expression across pallus and borders. Designer variations include contemporary touches like cutwork. For festivities or special occasions, opt for custom-tailored banarasis to highlight luxury. Many online stores offer sarees online, so you can also consider them for your purchase.

Kanjeevaram Sarees

Hailing from Kanchipuram, these silk sarees hold timeless appeal. Tropical hues like parrot green and mustard bring a vintage punch to traditional weaving patterns. Temple designs gain prominence with elephants, swans, and deities woven using fine golden zari threads. Contrast pallus includes the Korvai technique, which lends dimension. Go minimalist by opting for single-colour Kanjeevarams with plain finishes or accentuate motifs with wider borders. Their classic style makes them versatile, from casual luncheons to wedding functions.

Chanderi Sarees

Made from lightweight Chanderi cotton, these sarees originate from Madhya Pradesh. Bereft of heavy ornamentation, the beauty of these sarees lies in their simplicity and elegant texture. Pastel shades hold appeal in solid chandleries or those with subtle prints. Transparent and airy, these sarees have a luxurious fall that flatters most figures. Small floral boots peppered across the fabric enhance the fabric without overpowering. Silver or gold zari borders and plain contrast pallus balance the look. Team them with sleeveless or halter blouses.

Leheriya Sarees

The wave-like Leheriya print will see a resurgence in 2024 across georgettes, chiffon, and crepe sarees. Splashing vibrant combinations like yellow-blue, pink-orange, and purple-green, these sarees lend a fun twist. The cascading pattern makes these sarees ideal for hiding body concerns while adding bounce. Contrast embroidered borders, mirror work, and latkans further elevate the style. Leheriya printed sarees with digitally printed blouses serve modern festive and reception looks. They also double up as vacation saris.

Embroidery Sarees

In 2024, the art of embroidery is reaching new heights of creativity and sophistication, with techniques like aari, kutch, kashida, kasuti, and shisha leading the way. These traditional methods are being applied to fabrics in cream and beige hues, providing a neutral canvas that allows the vibrant colours of floss threads to stand out.

Hand Printed Sarees

Digital printing packs a punch, but the old-world charm of hand block printing sees a revival on light, flowy sarees this year. Quaint floral patterns, soothing pastels, and curated imperfections lend these sarees a dreamy boho vibe. Bandhani receives a makeover with hand painting tie-dye motifs. Bagru, dabu, ajrakh, and Sanganer prints from Rajasthan reign supreme with their natural dyes and imperial inspiration. Kalamkari also sees a resurgence with its ancient pen and ink artistry.

Georgette Sarees

Breezy georgettes stay ever-relevant with their crease-free fluid drape. Florals are galore in 2024 with pretty roses, tropical leaves, and spring blooms steering the print game. Bold, unique digital prints and gradient colour blocks add modern excitement. Shimmering georgettes with resham embroidery, zardozi, and threadwork shine bright for festivities. Ombre variations add colour interest from the pallu to the border. Flared georgettes with frills make breezy boho options for summer. Contrast half-half drapes also gain mileage.

Organza Sarees

Shimmery organzas glam up cocktail parties and reception functions with sheer panache. Splashes of vibrant jewel tones, metallic hues, and pastels lend them a dreamy appeal. Light surface embellishments like zardosi, cutdana, nakshi, and crystals keep the mood festive. Styling organzas with belt blouses, off-shoulder tops, or bralettes balances modesty with oomph. Go traditional with stripes and checks or contemporary with abstract prints and foil highlights. Organzas draped on lehengas also proffer fusion flair.

Conclusion

From florals and prints to weaving techniques and crafts, sarees in 2024 offer diverse styles to suit varied tastes and occasions. Mixing traditional charm with contemporary elan, experiment with chiffons, organzas, and georgettes alongside bananas, Kanjeevarams, chandleries, and more. Let your saree game reflect your sense of style this year.

