Laugh Riot on Delhi Stage- Harshvardhan Haveli Mein Hatya or Hasya!

New Delhi [India], June 23: Imagine everything that could possibly go wrong in a stage production missed cues, collapsing sets, forgotten lines, and unconscious actors then multiply it by ten. That's exactly what you get with Harshvardhan Haveli Mein Hatya (or should it be Hasya!), the uproarious comedy currently running at [Shri Ram Center, Mandi House], and leaving audiences gasping for breath... from laughter.

Dramatech's 'Harshvardhan Haveli Mein Hatya' has a play within it written by fictitious Colonel Ranjeet Singh, which follows the misadventures of the DramaStretch Theatre Society as they attempt to stage a classic murder mystery set in 1972, Himachal Pradesh, India. What begins as a noble effort quickly devolves into utter chaos as props malfunction, actors get stuck in doorways, and lines are forgotten, mispronounced, or repeated ad nauseam.

The brilliance of Harshvardhan Haveli Mein Hatya in its precision-crafted chaos. Behind the curtain of apparent disaster is an impeccable sense of timing, clever choreography, and physical comedy that would make Charlie Chaplin proud. It's slapstick meets Sherlock Holmes, with a dash of absurdity that keeps the laughs coming long after the curtain falls or rather, collapses.

Leading the mayhem is Chandan Mohan Sharma, who plays the earnest but hapless director-turned-inspector. His attempts to salvage the show while maintaining character add an extra layer of hilarity. Supporting performances from Janardhan, Anita, and a rotating cast of "injured" performers elevate the comedy to new heights (and depths, when one falls through a trapdoor).

Director Ananya Shrangi deserves credit for orchestrating this beautiful disaster. Every stumble, fall, and missed cue is flawlessly executed a testament to how difficult it is to make a play go this wrong, so perfectly.

If you're looking for an evening of unfiltered fun, unintentional (but intentional) bloopers, and theatrical brilliance disguised as blunders, Harshvardhan Haveli Mein Hatya is a must-see. Just don't sit too close to the stage falling props are practically part of the cast.

SHOW INFO:

Venue: Shri Ram Center, Delhi

Dates: June 28- 29, 2025

Tickets: Available on book my show- https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/harsh-vardhan-haveli-mein-hatya/ET00437324

Future dates- July 26/27 and Aug 16/17 at LTG Mandi House, Delhi.

