Launch of Narendra Modi SAKSHAM Yuva Abhiyan in Delhi’s Kirari for Skill Training and Employment

New Delhi [India], November 18: Inspired by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his vision of Saksham India, BJP Delhi Pradesh Executive Committee member Rajeev Pathak launched the Narendra Modi SAKSHAM Yuva Abhiyan in Kirari, Delhi on November 15, 2024.

Under the Narendra Modi SAKSHAM Yuva Abhiyan, 10,000 young people from Kirari will be provided free skill training and employment opportunities. This campaign will offer free coaching in English speaking, interview preparation, and subjects like Math and Science. Additionally, it will provide computer training, sales and business training, and confidence-building exercises. Selected individuals will also be given job opportunities.

The Narendra Modi SAKSHAM Yuva Abhiyan is a revolutionary step towards youth empowerment and building an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India). It not only provides opportunities for skill development but also connects young people with new dimensions of employment, ensuring a brighter future.

Objectives of the Campaign

1. Skill Development: To train the youth of Kirari in modern and professional skills that are in demand in the current market.

2. Employment Opportunities: To provide a platform for Kirari's youth to gain employment post-training and help them become self-reliant.

3. Promoting Atmanirbhar Bharat: To support the government's flagship initiatives like ‘Skill India' and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Prime Minister Modi's Vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that empowering the youth is the most critical step towards making India self-reliant. This campaign aims to guide and provide opportunities for young individuals to fulfil their dreams.

The leadership of Shri Rajeev Pathak

The campaign has been initiated by BJP Delhi Pradesh Executive Committee member Rajeev Pathak, who is dedicated to connecting the youth with this initiative. He believes that the youth are the strength of India and that providing them with the right opportunities can take the country to new heights.

How to Join?

If you wish to be a part of this campaign, you can:

1. WhatsApp at 95-2047-2047

2. Download the app and register via the following link:

App Store Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=skillingu.com.skillingyou&pcampaignid=web_share

Key Dates

Registration Start: November 15, 2024

Last Date: November 25, 2024

Exam Date: November 28, 2024

Result Announcement: November 29, 2024

For more details, visit: https://www.facebook.com/rajeevkrpathak

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor