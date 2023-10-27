Launch of new Citizen Welfare Centres by Helping Hands mark a new beginning for NE states

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 27: The name Robin Hibu needs no introduction. The first IPS from the state of Arunachal Pradesh and an ardent Bapu admirer, Hibu's unflinching commitment towards the people of North East states is well known. Hibu's NGO named "Helping Hands" (A Charitable & Non Profit NGO working pan India) has accomplished many a milestones in the last few years of its existence. Year on year, the NGO has gone on to add more feathers to its cap as a result of its painstaking initiatives for the common man.

Along with his team of diligent volunteers, Hibu had been working meticulously for the last few months, on setting up multiple citizen welfare centres in Ziro valley, Hong Village, Arunachal Pradesh for enhancing the life of local inhabitants as well as empowering them.

Hibu recently fulfilled his long cherished dream this year by officially launching the various newly constructed "Citizen Welfare Centres" in Hong Village on the momentous occasion of Gandhi Jayanti (2nd October).

Interestingly the various "Citizen Welfare Centres" launched in Hong, will cater to numerous adjoining villages around Hong Village. More importantly, the initiative undertaken in Arunachal Pradesh will be replicated in times to come in other sister states of North East too. Thus, the project of "Citizen Welfare Centres" in Arunachal Pradesh can be considered to be a Pilot project of the Helping Hands NGO from whereon, similar projects will be launched for other North East states.

Notable among the various "Citizen Welfare Centres" launched by Helping Hands include a Mahatma Gandhi Centre in Hong Village. The Centre is a hub comprising Mahatma Gandhi Library, a Digital Career Guidance Centre, a Children's Activity Centre, a Citizen Service Centre and a Health Clinic. The complex is adorned by a life-size bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi, majestically watching over the centre. During the course of the event, an exhibition was organised by the National Gandhi Museum, Delhi depicting the "life and works" of Mahatma Gandhi.

An Award event titled "Pride of Ziro" Gold Medal was also organised to felicitate the prominent social workers who had rendered their invaluable contributions to uplift the people of Ziro and Arunachal.

To make the occasion truly unforgettable was the presence of Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee (Gandhiji's Grand-daughter) who flew all the way from Delhi to the remote Hong village in the north-eastern frontiers of India to specially inaugurate the 'Mahatma Gandhi Centre' at Hong Village. The grand function was graced by numerous other eminent philanthropists who had in their own distinctive way contributed to the socio-economic development of the people of this region.

Speaking on the occasion, Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee said, "Bapu's life is indeed a lesson and inspiration for generations to come. Mahatma Gandhi has inspired one and all to dedicate their life selflessly in the service of humanity. A prime instance in this context is the Helping Hands Society that owes its genesis to the teachings and learnings of Bapu. Helping Hands has been working meticulously in serving the people in distress, and initiating various socio- developmental projects for the North-Eastern states channelized through selfless individuals working as volunteers. One of the most outstanding officers of the Delhi Police, Robin Hibu has brought laurels to not only his home state Arunachal Pradesh, but to the entire country."

The folks of Hong village extended a warm welcome to the esteemed guests with a traditional dance. The grand celebration of Gandhi Jayanti started with the unveiling of the Mahatma Gandhi Statue by Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee and Aditya Ghosh (Entrepreneur & Co-founder, Akasa Air) in the august presence of Tage Taki, Hon'ble Minister of Agriculture & Horticulture, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Bamin Nime, Deputy Commissioner, Ziro, Hage Shalla, IAS (Retd.) President, Tanw Supun Dukun (TSD), Keni Bagra, SP Ziro and other esteemed dignitaries from Delhi amidst mellifluous hymns of 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram'.

The Mahatma Gandhi state-of-the-art Library has all modern amenities with a collection of 4000+ books, journals, competitive exam guides, etc. for academic development of the youth. The project has been completed with the CSR contribution from ONGC Ltd.

"Atal Citizen Service Centre" was also launched on the occasion to facilitate the people of the region in receiving an ease of access in applying for various services, both government and private. This will also be the Grievance Redressal Centre for villagers with computerised monitoring system. Atal Citizen Service Centre will be operated by Northeast Lover's Team.

In addition, a Farmer's Sales Hub was also launched for the North East citizen's which is an agricultural product collection, processing and promotion centre cum sales outlet. It has been set-up in collaboration with North East Farm Sales Promotion Pvt Ltd for the convenience of the local farmers to sell their products. The centre is designed with modern advanced equipment for collection centre of unsold perishable products of small sellers who grow themselves and belong to the BPL economic category (bamboo shoot, king chilly, herbs, leafy vegetables, lemon etc.)

The most awaited moment came when "Pride of Ziro" Gold Medal Award ceremony began. With the objective of acknowledging the tireless contributions of selfless individuals of Ziro towards the people of Ziro and Arunachal, the "Pride of Ziro" Gold Medal Award Ceremony was conceptualized to felicitate the meritorious individuals nominated by the selection committee. The proud Winners of "Pride of Ziro" Gold Medal were

Late Nani Challa (Salah), Hano Bobby, Lod Kojee, Tailyang Shanti, Taku Chatung, Lod Tabyo, Hage Tade, Puna Hinda, Er. Tapi Tai.

Following this, there was the presentation of "Administration Excellence Award". For his unparalleled efficiency and contribution in public administration, Bamin Nime, APCS, Deputy Commissioner, Lower Subansiri, Ziro was conferred the coveted 'Administration Excellence Award 2023'.

Speaking to the Media, Robin Hibu said, "It really feels good when we get recognized for all our tiny initiatives of wiping tears of NE people spread across various cities. The large gathering of volunteers from different walks of life, special guests and prominent personalities proves that we are all united to ensure the well being of North East people especially students. Helping Hands NGO happens to be one of the largest virtual NGO serving the North East fraternity. I am pledged to serving the North East People in distress, and empowering them by creating awareness, providing legal-emergency assistance as well as healthcare-education facilities. We have been spreading all round awareness among people about the need to ensure their overall wellbeing, and to shield them from any discrimination. The inauguration of various Citizen Welfare Centres in Hong Village is a small holistic effort by Helping Hands NGO towards the betterment of the tribal folks dwelling in this remotest region of North-East India in the backdrop of the mighty Himalayan Mountains. The Mahatma Gandhi Centre will serve the people, and bring about phenomenal change in future generations."

