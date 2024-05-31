Launch of New Undergraduate Degree Program in Fintech in the heart of the financial capital of India

Mediawire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31: Nagindas Khandwala College, in collaboration with the International School of Finance and Economics, has launched a much-needed programme - B.Sc. Finance and Analytics.

Industry Trends

Finance is the most critical pillar of any business, and in today's rapidly evolving landscape, understanding emerging technology trends is crucial. Financial technology empowers businesses to adapt, compete, and thrive. Key trends such as cryptocurrency adoption, smart contracts, contactless payments, and AI integration shaped the FinTech sector last year.

In Q1 2024, FinTech funding surged by 59 per cent compared to Q4 2023, making India the third-highest-funded startup ecosystem globally, highlighting the strength of the Indian FinTech landscape.

An aspiring professional in the FinTech industry has numerous exciting career options. Starting the preparation at the undergraduate level is essential for a successful career in FinTech.

"Our mission is to provide students with an education that bridges the gap between traditional finance and emerging technologies," said Prof. Dr Moushumi Datta, Principal of Nagindas Khandwala College.

About the course

This unique programme includes major Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) modules from the U.S. and advanced technology topics such as Advanced Excel, Prompt Engineering, Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain technology, digital banking, and data analytics. The curriculum equips students with essential skills for the evolving FinTech landscape. It offers industry-relevant skill development, including R, Python, Machine Learning, Data Visualization, and AI, along with dedicated internship and placement support. The programme broadly covers all three levels of the CFA (U.S.) curriculum, making a career in FinTech a compelling choice.

If you are seeking an in-demand and rewarding career, Fintech should be at the top of your list. With over 2,000 FinTech companies in India and exponential job growth, top firms like Paytm, Lendingkart, MoneyTap, PolicyBazaar, MobiKwik, and CRED are leading the industry..

Our Board of Advisors includes Mangalam Maloo (Associate Editor and Senior Anchor at CNBC-TV18), Manju Nichani (Director at Sadhu Vaswani Educational Institutions), Vishal Kapadia (Co-Founder & Head of Global Sales/Partnerships at Finvisage), and Akash Patel (Executive Director & Head of Equity Sales at Nuvama Group).

To be eligible for the B.Sc. Finance & Analytics program at ISFE, candidates must have completed their 12th grade (or equivalent examination) and take the ISFE Entrance Test (ISFEET). Scores from SAT, NPAT, CET, or CUET will also be considered.

Fintech, a rapidly emerging field, is projected to triple in growth, outpacing other industries. Nagindas Khandwala College and the International School of Finance and Economics invite aspiring students to join India's fastest-growing FinTech market.

For more information visit the website: https://isfe.in/

