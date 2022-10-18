Launch of sustainable fashion brand - Lifoholic: Incredibly Indian

The bustling Delhi-NCR witnessed the grand launch of Lifoholic - a sustainable fashion brand - at Lawn Bistro, Club Road, Noida Sector 15 A.

The brand has been established by Prof (Dr) Shalini Verma who is successfully running two Make In India brands - Books33 (Green publishing house & Eco-friendly gift provider) and Samvaadshaala (India's first bi-lingual communication-based Ed-tech company)

The Chief Guest of the launch event was Dr. Deepika Jain - Award-winning Celebrity Doctor, Mrs. India International, and Mrs. Delhi Global & Social Entrepreneur. She appreciated the endeavor to create awareness around much-needed sustainable processes in the fashion industry. With a carbon footprint accounting for over 10 per cent of the global greenhouse gas emissions, there's no secret that the fashion industry is also contributing towards destroying the environment.

The other dignitaries present at the event were -Prof (Dr) Afrozul Haq, Vice Chancellor - H.A University, Imphal, Manipur; Prof Mangesh Gupte, IIT Bombay; Shri Amit Goel - Founder Eco - Prabandhan Shri Raghavendra Chaturvedi - Technocrat Consultant; Shri Hira Amit Rohilla - Founder Mitti Ki Khushboo Rashtriya Muhim; Ms Chiripal K Antara - Founder & Director Maya Weaves. Ms Smriti Agarwal - Owner Lawn Bistro.

The best part of this launch event was that it was well-organized and well-coordinated by the young MBA sustainability champions - Vanshika Bhattacharya, Gauri Goel, Upasana Mandal, Simran Bhatia, Anurag Varshney, Nikhil Anand, Aditi Shriya, Ananya Nathani.

The objective behind coming up with this sustainable fashion brand is to offer fashion that empowers the Indian artisan community, especially women, and at the same time saves the planet. The brand has adopted a collaborative, inclusive, and community-driven strategy to pinpoint the key issues confronting Mother Nature. And thereby promoting sustainability and a prosperous future for all.

Answering the question, what motivated her to start Lifoholic Sustainable Fashion Brand. She says - I always believed that India is not only the land of rich diversified culture but also an affluent fabric-based fashion hub. Brand Lifoholic is an answer to leverage our opulent fashion products prepared indigenously by our artisan community. Even the tagline of our brand is 'Incredibly Indian'.

The three guiding principles of Lifoholic are - Make In India, maximum style, and minimal harm to Mother Nature. The items are handcrafted utilizing the best materials and textiles that are manufactured in environmentally friendly ways and sourced directly from artisans from the length and breadth of the country.

