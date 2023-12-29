Launching customised AI Driven treatments for faster and more measureable results

Dr. Batra’s® introduces a ground-breaking AI Hair Pro diagnostic tool from South Korea for the 1st time in India

New Delhi (India), December 29: Dr. Batra’s® Healthcare, the world’s largest chain of homeopathic clinics, introduces a pioneering innovation with the launch of AI driven treatments for faster, highly customised and accurately measurable patient outcomes for treatment of hair disorders.

This cutting-edge scientific and predictive treatment leverages the capabilities of AI, drawing insights from an extensive databaseof 1.5 million successfully treated patients, across various geographies to accurately analyse scalp issues and prescribe customised treatments with the best possible outcomes. The AI Hair Pro is also able to forecasts the progression of hair loss, enabling timely interventions.

The hair diagnostic tool features two high-definition cameras for detailed and standardized analysis, complemented by four types of medical-grade lights that unveil hidden disorders that are not visible with the naked eye and distinguish between various scalp conditions. With 300 times magnification, it ensures accurate assessments of hair density, thickness and differentiation between the 40 different types of hair loss.

The customized treatments blend the science of homeopathy with international hair growth techniques. Based on AI analysis, personalised treatments have been curated such as AI New Hair Booster, AI STM Booster, for healthier hair growth. The AI Hair Pro ensures the fastest, most precise, and customized results, leading to better outcomes.

Commenting on this new technology in India, Dr. Akshay Batra, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director at Dr Batra's Healthcare and, The first Indian President of the Trichological Society of London (UK), said, “Dr. Batra’s® has consistently been at the forefront of technological advancements. We are thrilled to introduce AI Hair Pro, an advanced AI technology, for the first time in India, aimed at benefiting individuals dealing with hair concerns. By merging cutting-edge global technology with the time-honored 250-year-old tradition of homeopathy, we are confident in delivering improved outcomes for our patients.”

Leveraging artificial intelligence, this innovative system not only predicts the expected progression of each case, enhancing prognosis accuracy, but also tailors customized treatments for faster and superior results. Additionally, the tool generates scientific patient progress charts and reports, providing measurable outcomes that empower both healthcare providers and patients with valuable insights into the journey towards healthier hair.

The AI Hair Pro treatment option will be available in all Dr. Batra's® clinics across India and Dubai.

About Dr. Batra's®

With over 200+ clinics in around 160 cities across five countries, including India, Bangladesh, the UK, UAE, and Bahrain, Dr. Batra's Homeopathy Clinics has over 300 doctors, including skin specialists, hair specialists and experienced homeopathic doctors. Dr. Batra's ® has treated over 1 million patients and has been recognized as an ‘Icon of Indigenous Excellence in Healthcare' by The Economic Times. Dr Batra's ® specializes in Hair, Skin, Allergies, Child and Women's Health, Mental Health, Sexual Health and Weight Management ailments, including Hair loss, Vitiligo, Psoriasis, Acne, Low immunity, Tonsillitis, Stress Management, Migraine, Thyroid, PCOS, Menopause, Allergies, Sexual Health, Weight Management, Infertility and Male Infertility.

